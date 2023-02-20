5 adults injured after group of teens attack, throw bottles at them in downtown Boston, police say

Authorities arrested several adolescents on Sunday after they allegedly punched, kicked, and threw bottles at people in Boston’s downtown area.

A 12-year-old boy from Arlington, a 14-year-old boy from Cambridge, and a 16-year-old boy from Framingham were charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon: shod foot and delinquent to wit, affray, and delinquent to wit.

An 11-year-old suspect from Arlington was released to a parent.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of Franklin and Washington Street just before 8 p.m. for a report of juveniles throwing bottles at people and causing a disturbance.

A total of 5 adult victims were injured as a result of the teen’s actions, according to officials. Police say one victim was kicked and punched while on the ground, another victim was punched in the back of the head and a third victim was punched in the jaw. All three of those victims injuries are considered non life threatening.

Prior to these attacks, police say the youths were kicked out of TJ Maxx for causing a disturbance in the store.

Responding officers found the group of teens fleeing down Franklin Street towards Hawley Street where they were stopped and promptly arrested. All of the teens were uncooperative with police, according to officials.

Several other juvenile suspects, ranging between ages 15 and 17, were also charged and will be summonsed into Boston Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

