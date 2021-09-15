5 affordable places to buy activewear

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

For as great as Lululemon is, sometimes you don't want to spend over $100 on a single pair of leggings. Yet ratty sports bras and stretched-out shorts just aren't cutting it anymore for your workouts. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a ton to snag quality activewear.

If you want to upgrade your athletic attire without totally blowing your budget, these five retailers are a great place to start.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. Zaful

Save money by shopping sets at Zaful.

Zaful is one of the most popular fast-fashion brands on Instagram. And while it's best known for its swimwear, the retailer also has a small but varied offering of active tops and bottoms in women's sizes S to XL.

Prices are as low as $12 for a matching set. From bandeau sports bras to neon bike shorts, the styles are on-trend and eye-catching—just what you need to get motivated for your next workout.

Shop activewear at Zaful

2. Amazon

Amazon has tops and bottoms in almost every style and size.

Amazon carries some of the most popular activewear brands—like Adidas, Nike and Under Armour—but it's also home to lesser known but just as coveted brands. Colorfulkoala, for instance, makes the best leggings we've ever tested at Reviewed, while Amazon's Core 10 has thousands of rave reviews for its affordably priced pieces. With prices starting at just $5, activewear on Amazon comes in women's sizes XXS to 3X.

Bonus: If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free next-day shipping on a majority of your orders and free returns should something not fit.

Shop activewear at Amazon

3. Target

Mix and match separates at Target for a chic exercise outfit.

On your next Target run, add a few pieces of workout gear to your cart. Whether you want a basic pair of black running shorts or a trendy tie-dye legging and crop top set, Target has it—and more. The retailer offers everything from leggings to sports bras to joggers in women's standard and plus sizes XXS to 4X.

Story continues

You'll find plenty of options for under $20, and you can save even more—like 5% on every purchase—if you sign up for a Target RedCard.

Shop activewear at Target

4. Aerie

Aerie offers workout clothing for almost every body shape and size.

Aerie skyrocketed to TikTok fame over the last year thanks to its uber comfortable, uber stylish Offline leggings, which have thousands of reviews. But the brand also carries cozy sweats, soft pullovers, supportive sports bras and more. Aerie prides itself on its size inclusivity and body positivity, so most pieces come in women's sizes XXS to XXL and in regular, short and long lengths.

Prices start at $11 for a tank top, and Aerie regularly offers discounts up to 70% on its apparel. Sign up for free for the Real Rewards program and get coupons, earn points on purchases, early access to sales and more at Aerie and sister brand American Eagle.

Shop activewear at Aerie

5. Athleta

Athleta offers gorgeous activewear in standard and plus sizes.

Shoppers love Athleta as much for its high-quality apparel as they do for its inclusive sizing: All of its clothing is available in women's sizes XXS to 3X. And while some pieces at Athleta are on the pricier end, the brand often has sales and discounts, and you can shop the clearance section for clothing under $30.

Site-wide, you'll find a variety of styles, colors and prints, whether you're browsing the brand's wildly popular leggings, sports bras or exercise skorts. You can also shop post-workout options, like lounge-worthy joggers and crewnecks.

If you join the free Athleta Rewards program, you'll also accrue points on every purchase and early access to sales, among other perks (and even more bonuses if you sign up for the brand's credit card).

Shop activewear at Athleta

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Affordable places to buy activewear: Athleta, Aerie and more