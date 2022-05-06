5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House

iStock.com

You've likely spent a lot of time in your home over the last two years -- and it's starting to show. Certain fixtures and décor elements are looking more shabby than chic, so you want to make updates. The only problem is, you don't have the budget for a massive overhaul.

Thankfully, you can make seriously stunning home improvements without spending a fortune. A little creativity is often all it takes to transform an outdated or unsightly space into something beautiful. When you're finished, you get to enjoy both a gorgeous new room and the satisfaction of knowing you did the work yourself.

Of course, finding a starting point can be a challenge, as home updates often feel overwhelming. It's important to carefully plan the changes you want to make, so you're satisfied with the finished product.

If you're ready to get started, here are some ideas to inspire your home makeover. From your kitchen to the bedroom, these affordable fixes will give your home a much-needed refresh.

Kitchen: Paint the Cabinets

Buying new cabinets for a standard 10-by-10-foot kitchen costs an estimated $2,000 to $24,000, according to HomeAdvisor. In comparison, one gallon of Behr Premium interior cabinet and trim paint costs $39.98 at The Home Depot.

Clearly, you can save a fortune by simply painting your existing kitchen cabinets. For example, if you currently have dark brown cabinets, painting them white or grey will brighten up the room and give it a more modern look. When you're finished, you might have trouble believing it's even the same kitchen.

Bathroom: Swap Out Vanity Drawer Pulls

Your bathroom vanity is a huge focal point in the room. If it's seen better days, it can easily make the entire room look grungy. Installing a new one might be your first choice, but doing so typically costs an average of $1,500, according to Home Advisor.

Don't stress, because there's an easy way to give your vanity a new look on a shoestring budget. Simply replacing the knobs on your vanity can make a world of difference. For example, Lowe's offers modern square knobs for $2.98, that could easily be swapped in place of a dated style.

Living Room: Create a Gallery Wall

You spend a lot of time in your living room, so you want the wall contents to make you happy. If you're tired of staring at the same meaningless artwork -- or a blank wall -- consider creating a gallery wall. This collection of framed artwork, photographs or mementos will give your wall the kind of personalized touch that makes you smile every time you walk by.

First, you'll want to choose a theme -- i.e., family, Paris, abstract -- then find the items you'll frame. Keeping it affordable, Target has a set of seven gallery frames for just $35.

Bedroom: Update Your Lampshades

The lampshades in your bedroom are functional, but they're not particularly chic. This is a simple problem to solve because you can easily replace them -- i.e., swap out a bell lamp shade for a more contemporary drum style.

For example, Cost Plus World Market has a White Linen Drum Table Lamp Shade with Gold Lining for $26.99. This stylish shade will add a touch of elegance to your room, and when the light is turned on, the gold lining creates an extra-cozy warmth.

Dining Room: Dress Your Table Up

Let's face it -- your dining room table isn't your most attractive piece of furniture. However, getting a new one isn't in your budget right now. Not to worry, because you can simply dress your table up to disguise the parts you don't like.

For example, Ikea sells table runners for $4.99 or if you want more coverage, tablecloths for $24.99. From there, you could head to the vase aisle and pick up the $5.99 BERÄKNA clear glass vase and fill it with lemons. Or instead, you might opt for the brand's GLITTRIG three-piece ivory and gold candlestick set.

Your dining table likely takes up much of the room, so choose décor that creates the kind of vibe you want -- i.e., elegant, contemporary, relaxed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House