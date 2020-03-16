14 airlines are suspending or severely reducing flights as coronavirus-related travel restrictions shake the industry — here's the full list

David Ryder/Getty Images

A reduction in the demand for travel combined with government-imposed travel restrictions has forced some airlines to temporarily suspend operations.

The US, Poland, Denmark, Latvia, and other countries have restricted access for non-citizens, hurting business for national and regional carriers alike.

European airlines Air Baltic, LOT Polish Airlines, La Compagnie, and Scandinavian Airlines were among the first to suspend their operations.

Numerous airlines are temporarily suspending operations as the travel industry is experiencing record low demand as COVID-19 spreads around the world.

The fear of contracting the virus combined with government restrictions on travel has negatively impacted the travel industry in a way that hasn't been seen since after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Airlines began canceling flights to hotspots including China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran as the virus spread outwards from Wuhan. But the industry quickly saw a reduction in demand to all destinations as cases popped up in almost every continent.

As cancellations starting overtaking bookings, airlines took measures to inspire confidence in booking flights by waiving change and/or cancellation fees for future bookings.

The reduction in demand was worsened by travel restrictions set in place by US President Donald Trump that closed US borders to travelers who had visited the European Schengen Area, which was later expanded to include the UK and Ireland.

Here's the full list of airlines suspending operations due to the spread of coronavirus and government-imposed travel restrictions.

La Compagnie

La Compagnie

French boutique airline La Compagnie announced on Thursday that it would be suspending operations until the president's travel restrictions are lifted. The entirely business class airline operates two routes from the French cities of Paris and Nice to Newark, New Jersey.

Despite Newark Liberty International Airport operating as an approved entry airport for the US under Trump's travel ban, passengers not approved to enter the country, including non-US citizens or permanent residents, would not be allowed to board flights originating in France.

The airline is one of the world's smallest with a fleet of only two Airbus A321neo aircraft exclusively operating the airline's transatlantic routes. XL Airways France, a sister airline operating low-cost, long-haul services from Paris, folded in 2019 with La Compagnie at risk to do the same as COVID-19 marches across France and continues to scare travelers from heading overseas.

La Compagnie expects to resume operations once the ban expires with one daily flight between Newark and Paris on April 15 while pushing back the launch of seasonal Newark-Nice service until June 1.

LOT Polish Airlines

Soos Jozsef / Shutterstock.com

LOT Polish Airlines is suspending its operations in Poland and Hungary following a directive from the Polish government to close its borders in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Polish flag carrier primarily operates flights from a base in Warsaw with a secondary base in Budapest, Hungary.

Polish news outlet Poland In is reporting 119 cases of the virus so far and three deaths as of Sunday. The country is not the first to restrict access to its territory in response to COVID-19 with nearby Latvia closing its borders as well.

As part of the Schengen Area, Poland was one of the countries affected by Trump's travel ban and its national carrier was among the airlines losing passengers as a result. LOT Polish plans to resume flights after March 28 when the government's ban is lifted.