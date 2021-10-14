5 alleged gang members charged in murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

Elisha Fieldstadt
·2 min read

Five alleged street gang members have been charged in last year's murder of Chicago rapper FBG Duck, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Charles Liggins, also known as “C Murda,” 30; Kenneth Roberson, also known as “Kenny” and “Kenny Mac,” 28; Tacarlos Offerd, also known as “Los,” 30; Christopher Thomas, also known as “C Thang,” 22; and Marcus Smart, also known as “Muwop,” 22 are charged with murder in aid of racketeering and federal firearm violations and assaults in aid of racketeering.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois said the five men, members of the O-Block street gang, "publicly claimed responsibility for acts of violence in Chicago and used social media and music to increase their criminal enterprise."

The O-Block gang "violently protected ... its territories on the South Side of Chicago" and "allegedly engaged in numerous acts of violence" — including the August 2020 murder of FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, the statement said.

The 26-year-old and two other people were shot in the upscale community of Gold Coast. Weekly was fatally shot in the chest, groin and neck, according to police.

FBG Duck has released music on Sony imprint Columbia and rapped often about gun violence.

Liggins, Offerd, Thomas, and Smart were arrested Wednesday. Roberson was already in the custody of the Cook County Department of Corrections.

“There are now five people in custody who weren’t in custody before. Five people who were alleged to have committed a murder in broad daylight in the city of Chicago," said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch.

"Now it’s known to them and it’s known to anybody else who might be committing similar acts of brazen violence and who may brag about it or not brag about it that their day has come.”

The indictment detailing the charges was filed late last month. It is unclear if any of the men have lawyers.

The murder count carried a minimum sentence of life in prison and a maximum sentence of the death penalty, according to prosecutors.

