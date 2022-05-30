5 alleged gang members, including teen, indicted in shooting of 2 teens during funeral, DA says

Five alleged gang members, including a 15-year-old, have been indicted for shooting two other teens during a funeral for another homicide victim last year in North Memphis.

One of the victims was killed, and the other was critically wounded, according to a release from Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted David Lee Jr., 23, Rico Lee Jr., 18, Jaden Rios, 16, Tavion Rogers, 17, and Tremayne Scales Jr., 15.

They were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, the release said.

David Lee Jr. also was indicted as a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $350,000 bond.

The four other defendants have posted bonds set by a judge, the release said.

The shootings happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2021, as a funeral procession was moving along the 2100 block of Hunter Avenue.

The funeral was for 16-year-old Je’Marco Smith, who was shot and killed several weeks earlier in Raleigh.

Three men have been charged in that case, the DA said.

During the procession, police investigators said the five defendants attacked the two victims from behind, knocking them down and shooting them each at least eight times.

Emmit Beasley, 16, was killed, while the other victim, also 16, managed to run a short distance before collapsing in a nearby vacant lot.

He was critically injured but survived.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Joey Griffith of the District Attorney’s Crime Strategies & Narcotics Prosecution Unit which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 8 (Drug Court) and in Criminal Court Division 6.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



