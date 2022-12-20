5 Amazing New Year’s Eve Finds at Dollar Tree

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

If you're hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, head to Dollar Tree for all of the party supplies you need. The discount store sells champagne glasses, serving ware and even sparkling cider for less than you'd pay at a traditional retailer.

Here's a look at some of the best New Year's Eve deals you can get at Dollar Tree.

NightAndDayImages / Getty Images

Tapered Glass Champagne Flutes

Stock up for your New Year's Eve toast with these glass Champagne flutes, which sell for $1.25 per piece.

mgstudyo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Silver-Rimmed White Plastic Plates

Avoid any major cleanup by stocking up on these elegant plastic plates. A six-pack costs $1.25.

iStock.com

Square Silver Plastic Bowls

A four-pack of disposable silver serving bowls sells for $1.25. They're perfect for holding snacks and party treats.

franckreporter / Getty Images

Martinelli's Sparkling Cider

As an alternative to Champagne, consider buying a case of Martinelli's Sparkling Cider. Twelve bottles retail for just $15 at Dollar Tree.

Igishevamaria / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dark Gold Plastic Table Covers

Complement your silver serving dishes and bowls with a festive gold table cover. A 54-inch-by-108-inch cover sells for $1.25.

