5 New Year's resolutions that can help the environment in 2019

At the start of January, people typically make resolutions about health, money, and relationships, with the mindset of "new year, new me." In 2019, they need to add environmental goals to the list.

Last year was one of the hottest years on record, and rising temperatures along with climate-related changes are affecting the Arctic, wildlife, and people across the world. In November, a national report confirmed climate change is hurting Americans' quality of life, especially in lower-income neighborhoods and in some communities of color.

If you're overwhelmed by the 1,600-page document, or by the onslaught of climate-related news, know there are manageable ways to make the world a better, less polluted place.

For starters, you can vote for politicians who propose and support solutions to climate change. New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more than 300 state and local officials endorsed a Green New Deal, a plan to "promote economic and environmental justice and equality." It proposed the formation of a Select Committee for a Green New Deal — and demanded that only congresspeople who refuse fossil fuel money be permitted to serve on it.

While Democratic leadership rejected the latter request, the focus on a Green New Deal helped bring the idea of a sweeping plan to tackle climate change into mainstream political conversations. Keep that momentum going by getting involved in your community and pressuring local officials to shift toward a clean energy economy.

Some recommendations, like eating less red meat or recycling food waste, can also help the environment. The key is to frame these lifestyle changes as positive adjustments, not as punishment or deprivation.

"If you are just a little bit more thoughtful, you can avoid wasting money and having a negative environmental impact," says Dale Bryk, the senior strategic advisor of the climate and clean energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). The nonprofit advocates for policies and laws that protect the environment.

There are subtle things you can do in your everyday life to help protect and preserve the environment.

Here are five habits to break and make in 2019:

1. Old habit: Buy individual plastic water bottles

New habit: Drink from a reusable bottle

At this very minute, humans around the world are buying a million plastic bottles. Plastic is particularly bad for the environment because it pollutes the ocean, ultimately killing marine animals. The Ocean Conservancy, an environmental advocacy group, has removed more than 220 million pounds of trash from the world's oceans in the last 30 years to help solve this issue. You can volunteer to help pick up the mess. No matter what you should invest in a reusable water bottle (check out these 11 models for ideas).

You can also reduce plastic waste by signing the pledge to stop using straws. The anti-straw movement has been criticized because plastic straws are essential for some people with disabilities. So rather than advocate for a total ban on them, don't use plastic straws unless it's absolutely necessary.

Every hour, 2.5 million plastic bottles are thrown away. My New Year’s Resolution is to carry a reusable water bottle instead of a plastic one. #ichooseplanet Take the pledge and pass it on. https://t.co/QKPZo5gA8j pic.twitter.com/R0KAgd7L47 — Nat Geo UK (@NatGeoUK) December 28, 2018

2. Old habit: Pollute water with plastic microfibers

New habit: Switch up your washer settings

Clothes made of synthetic materials like polyester, nylon, and spandex release microfibers in the washing machine, which make their way into the world's oceans. That's bad news because sea life may consume those plastics, and that can have a potentially "toxic impact" on the food chain, based on what experts know about microplastics. To keep the initial shedding to a minimum, use the cold water setting when washing clothes. This practice will also conserve energy because the water won't need to be heated. To contain microfibers and prevent them from floating in oceans, consider purchasing a washing bag, like this one from Patagonia.

3. Old habit: Using rush shipping for your online purchases