6 NC law enforcement officers have been shot, 2 fatally, in last three weeks

Six North Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot, two of them fatally, in the line of duty this summer.

On Friday, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein condemned the violence against law enforcement officers. and extended his condolences.

“Early this morning, a Wake County deputy was killed in the line of duty,” Stein said in a statement. “This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Four other North Carolina deputies have been shot doing their jobs in the last three weeks alone, but are thankfully still alive.”

“Officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities — we must do everything in our power to keep them safe,” he said. “I thank the many public-spirited officers who are serving and protecting the people of North Carolina all over the state.”

The first shooting seriously wounded Caitlin Emanuel, a Sampson County sheriff’s deputy, on July 24 while responding to a report of a stolen car.

Here are the others.

Wake County

Early Friday morning, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker announced the death of a deputy shot in the eastern part of the county.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road.

No details have been released about the deputy, a possible suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Caswell County

On Wednesday a Caswell County sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries when he was shot in Semora.

Aaron Tyndall was serving a domestic violence protective order with another deputy Aug. 10 when he was shot multiple times by a man who barricaded himself inside the home for several hours afterward, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Kevin DeSilva, surrendered to law enforcement on the day of the shooting around 4 p.m.

Wayne County

Three Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were shot Aug. 1 in an incident that left Sgt. Matthew Fishman dead.

The two other officers were treated for injuries and released from the hospital Aug. 3, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Fishman, 38, was killed when the deputies responded to a home on Arrington Bridge Road in Dudley, a town about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The deputies arrived about 10:30 a.m. to serve an involuntary commitment order when a man inside began shooting at them, Wayne County officials reported.

Jourdan Hamilton, 23, then barricaded himself inside the home. A SWAT team entered the residence around 8 p.m. and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot would, according to officials.

Fishman was buried Tuesday in Mount Olive. He is survived by his wife Sarah, and two children, ABC11 reported.