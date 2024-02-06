5 armed robbers allegedly follow victims to Bellevue home from casino

Bellevue police are investigating a home robbery where multiple armed suspects reportedly followed victims home from a casino.

According to police, there were as many as five suspects, at least three of whom were armed with AK-style rifles. Those suspects allegedly held a mother and her adult son at gunpoint and took money from them before driving off.

The mother and son had been at a nearby casino Monday night.

Police are still looking for the suspects. There is no description of their vehicle at this time.



