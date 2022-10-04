5 arrested in 2 street races on Gandy Bridge, speed exceeded 100 mph, troopers say

A total of five people were arrested Sunday morning after two separate races in which troopers say drivers went faster than 100 miles per hour on the Gandy Bridge.

The two races occurred about five minutes apart, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It is unclear if they are connected.

Bryan Sanchez Sierra, 23, from Tampa, and Jarrin Smith, 22, from St. Petersburg were arrested for a race that occurred around 12:03 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Gandy Bridge, according to arrest reports. A trooper said the two men were seen slowing down their Infiniti sedans to pull even with each other before quickly accelerating.

The trooper observed them traveling at least 120 mph, according to the arrest reports.

Troopers caught up to Sanchez Sierra and Smith and pulled them over around 12:11 a.m., reports said. They were booked into Pinellas County Jail before being released on $150 bail each, jail records show. Both men face a charge of racing on the highway.

The second race happened on the westbound side of Gandy Bridge at 12:08 a.m., according to arrest reports. Troopers observed two vehicles slowing to about 35 mph, before hearing the vehicles shift into a lower gear in order to accelerate more quickly.

A trooper began to follow them and, despite the speedometer on the trooper’s vehicle reading more than 100 mph, the distance between the two racing vehicles and the trooper’s own vehicle continued to widen, according to arrest reports.

Norberto Flores, 27, from Rochester, New York; Joshua Flores, 31, from Buffalo, New York; and Joshua Camacho, 27, from Seffner, all were arrested at 12:29 a.m. Sunday, jail records show. They were booked into Pinellas County Jail before being released on $150 bail each.

It is unclear which men were driving the two vehicles involved in the second race, and whether Norberto Flores and Joshua Flores are related. Each man faces a charge of racing on the highway.

