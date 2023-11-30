5 arrested in burglary investigation

Nov. 30—Five members of an alleged crime organization called the South American Theft Group (SATG) were arrested earlier this week in Kokomo after police say they fled the scene of a burglary and were apprehended following a short vehicle pursuit.

Misael Valencia-Ariza, 37, Raul Albarracin, 39, Jairo Vargas, 40, Alvarado Castaneda-Guzman, 39, and Valery Gallo-Bello, 21, are all currently being held at the Howard County Jail in connection to the alleged crime.

Police note the five have ties to the Chicago area but also to the country of Columbia. They are each facing charges of burglary, a level 4 felony; corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, per online court records.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, this marks the 15th arrest of SATG members this year by the department, mostly for alleged crimes like theft or burglary.

Police say the recent arrests stem from an investigation that began Nov. 28, per the release.

That's when authorities were alerted that members of SATG were reportedly in Kokomo to commit a burglary, and detectives were told the alleged suspects were in a white BMW with Illinois license plates, per the release.

Police eventually located a vehicle matching that description in the 600 block of South Jay Street, and investigators also noted they witnessed three males running toward the BMW from an alleged burglary that had taken place nearby.

While police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the BMW, the release indicated, the vehicle led authorities on a short pursuit on the city's northeast side before the BMW's occupants stopped the car and fled the scene on foot.

They were all apprehended a short time later without incident, according to the release.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.