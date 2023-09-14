5 arrested after discovery of body in trunk leads to “house of horrors” in Gwinnett County

Five people have been arrested after the discovery of a body in a trunk outside a popular Gwinnett County spa led to a “house of horrors” where the victim was beaten and starved to death.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned exclusive new details about the case on Thursday.

Investigators said that on Tuesday at around 10:50 p.m., someone called to report a body inside the trunk of a silver Jaguar outside of Jeju, a Korean spa and sauna.

At the time, investigators couldn’t tell the victim’s gender because of decomposition.

Johnson learned Thursday that four people have been arrested and charged with felony murder, imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing a death. They are identified as Joonhyun Lee, Joonho Lee, Hyunji Lee and Gawon Lee. A 14-year-old juvenile who has not been identified was also arrested on murder charges.

