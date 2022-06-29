5 arrested after drug bust in Mercer County

Five people are facing charges after a drug bust in Mercer County by officers and deputies who are a part of the Heroin Interdiction Team.

Deputies stopped a car leaving a house suspected of being involved in drug activity. After a K9 sniffed around the car, deputies were alerted of the presence of narcotics.

After a search, deputies found methamphetamine inside the car.

Joseph Gardner,33, of Mendon was arrested and is in custody at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

>> Pedestrian is hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.; Sheriff’s office investigating it as a hit-and-run

Law enforcement received a search warrant for a house in the 500 block of North Mill in Celina. Drugs and cash were recovered from the house.

Four arrests were made during the search of the house.

Brittany Muter, 20, Brandan Montague, 28, and Andrea Rinderle, 21, were charged with possession of drugs and are being held on no bond.

Michael McLeland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and his bond is set to $50,000.

The HIT Team conducted a total of 9 traffic stops and issued 4 traffic citations and 5 written warnings as a result of this effort.

HIT is a joint effort of the Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department,