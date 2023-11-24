5 arrested in drug bust after six-week drug investigation, deputies say

A weekslong drug investigation in Towns County, Ga. resulted in the arrests of five people for drug possession and sale of methamphetamine and other drugs.

According to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office, a six-week investigation beginning Sept. 30 and making use of undercover investigators with video caught the five doing hand-to-hand drug sales.

The sheriff’s office said all of the transactions were caught on video and “clearly showed the drugs and cash changing hands.”

Deputies obtained warrants for all five individuals, Macayla Ann Laster, Kimberly Faye Hall, Jason Earl Barrow, Brett Austin Teasley and Jeremy Weaver.

The operation began on Sept. 30 and the suspects were arrested on Nov. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Macayla Ann Laster, age, 38, Hayesville, NC

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Kimberly Faye Hall, age 24, Hiawassee

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Jason Earl Barrow, age 43, Hiawassee

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Brett Austin Teasley, age 28, Ellijay

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

Jeremy Weaver, age 39, Ellijay

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

Felony Sale of Methamphetamine

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: