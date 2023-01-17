5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle

Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday.

The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.

Four men between the ages of 19 and 35 and a 20-year-old woman were arrested for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute and booked into the King County Jail.

Police say the same officers assigned to this drug operation also saw a man get hit in the head with a hammer during a robbery at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street.