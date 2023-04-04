5 arrested following undercover prostitution sting in College Park

Police have arrested five people following a prostitution sting at hotels in College Park.

On Friday, College Park Police along with the City of South Fulton Police Department said it only took a few hours to set up the sting on Old National Highway, Old National Parkway, and White City Road.

In the span of a few hours, officers had 12 cases and five arrested.

One person was arrested for loitering for illegal sexual purposes at the SureStay Hotel on Old National Parkway. Police arrested another for loitering, marijuana, and obstruction near the Sky View High School on Old National Parkway.

Officials arrested two people for possession of controlled substances, including MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, drug-related objects, and loitering on White City Road.

Another person was arrested for loitering for illegal sexual purposes, and marijuana at the Valero gas station on Old National Highway.

Authorities did not release the names of the suspects.

Authorities said those particular areas have been dealing with prostitution and illegal activity for years.

“The College Park Police Department is committed to changing this negative behavior and providing the businesses and residents in these areas a safe place to conduct business and live. This detail is the first of many to help accomplish this goal,” said Police Chief Connie Rogers.

