5 arrested in Friday search warrants connected to May shooting

Jul. 5—ROCHESTER — Law enforcement arrested five people during multiple search warrants Friday July 1, 2022, in connection to a Rochester May shooting, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

All five are expected to be arraigned today in Olmsted District County Court with two, an unnamed 16-year-old and Moel Wade, 19, of Rochester, facing second-degree attempted murder charges.

Wade was arrested previously in May

for carrying a gun without a permit following a traffic stop during a shooting investigation.

The three other men arrested Friday are facing charges related to weapons and drugs.

Law enforcement found seven firearms, including two "ghost guns" made from parts that never had serial numbers. "Ghost guns" are unregulated firearms that are largely untraceable, can be assembled at home and be bought without a background check.