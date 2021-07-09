5 arrested in Honduras for brutal mob slaying of Italian

·1 min read

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Five residents of a town in Honduras were arrested Friday for the brutal mob slaying of an Italian man.

Edgardo Barahona, a spokesman for the Public Safety Department, said more possible suspects were being sought in the killing of the Italian.

The victim was identified as Giorgio Scanu. Video of the killing Thursday showed that dozens of people surrounded Scanu’s home, while some attackers went inside and killed him with stones, machetes and sticks.

Residents claimed the Italian man had killed another resident of the town of Yusguare. They later burned part of the house as his body lay inside.

Barahona said a complaint had been filed against the Italian for allegedly killing a local man during an argument over damage to his property, but residents became enraged when police did not immediately arrest Scanu.

“People were angry the Italian was not immediately arrested ... but we cannot carry out an arrest without a warrant,” Barahona said. “It was being initially investigated, because there was a complaint, but there has to be evidence. That was what unleashed this whole problem.”

Yusguare is near the city of Choluteca, close to the border with neighboring Nicaragua.

Yusguare Mayor Edas Mauricio Turcios said “this is something unexpected for us.”

“After seeing the videos you are shocked, because this is a quiet town, not conflictive, and these types of scenes are hard to comprehend,” Turcios said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Honduras police arrest 5 suspects linked to lynching of Italian man

    Honduran police arrested five suspects in connection to the recent lynching of an Italian man by a mob of over 600 people for allegedly murdering a homeless man.Driving the news: The people were arrested on suspicions of participating in the killing of 65-year-old Giorgio Scanu and burning portions of Scanu's residence and a car.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe suspects were between ages 19 and 55.Rebeca Martinez, a spokesper

  • Lithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants

    Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday after accusing Belarusian authorities of flying in migrants from abroad to send illegally into the European Union. At a later date the barrier will be reinforced with a two metre (6.5 ft) high border fence topped by razor wire, costing an additional 41 million euros, the interior ministry said. Hundreds of migrants have crossed from Belarus in recent days, most of them Iraqi citizens, Lithuania has said.

  • Soccer-England told to stop lecturing on diving after 'cheap' penalty

    While England exulted at reaching a first major final since 1966, there was increasing outcry abroad over the penalty awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time to give them a 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final. An array of media and football figures joined Danish fans in condemning the penalty as too cheap for such a big game, some saying England's haughty views on diving looked hypocritical in view of Sterling's tumble at the lightest of touches. In pure English football, this does not happen.

  • Backyard argument ends in shooting, Lexington police say after arrest

    The shooting happened on Freedom Drive.

  • Florida high school shooting defendant wants hearings closed

    Attorneys for the man accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 want a judge to close all future hearings to the media and the public to ensure a fair trial. A motion filed Thursday by lawyers for Nikolas Cruz says news coverage of pretrial hearings could instill bias among prospective jurors in the death penalty case. For example, they say, the hearings could discuss evidence later found inadmissible at Cruz's trial.

  • In defense of J.D. Vance's Trump comments

    In defense of J.D. Vance's Trump comments

  • This startup just created a fast, accurate COVID test that only needs saliva and links to an app

    Thus, biosecurity in the workplace (or any other setting for that matter) is going to matter a lot. The paragraph you just read above is in fact a paraphrase of the recent open letter sent by a number of eminent UK scientists to the government about the next phase of the pandemic. Now, a UK startup thinks it may have cracked the problem.

  • Young woman enrages family with ‘entitled’ demands after moving back home: ‘Move out’

    A recent college graduate can't get along with her older sister's kids. The 25-year-old consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice. After graduating college, she couldn't afford an apartment in her city and moved into her parents' home. After graduating college, she couldn't afford an apartment in her city and moved into her parents' home. The issue is her sister has three kids and visits often. She doesn't like children and demanded her sister bring them over less frequently. "I feel like I never get a break from kids," she wrote. "My room is fairly small, and I don't like being cooped up in it all day when they visit". "I asked my sister if she would limit their visits to a max of twice a week while I'm here in order to respect my needs". The sister got extremely angry and called the woman selfish for "preventing her kids from seeing their grandparents". Reddit users thought the poster's request was ridiculous. "It's not your house, and nobody asked to babysit," a user wrote

  • Canada judge won't allow Huawei CFO to use HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

    VANCOUVER (Reuters) -A Canadian judge has denied Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's application to add a trove of documents her legal team received from HSBC as evidence to her U.S. extradition case, the judge announced on Friday. Meng, 49, is facing extradition from Canada to the United States on charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, police officer

    A man has been charged in the shooting of two undercover federal agents and a Chicago police officer in an unmarked vehicle early Wednesday.

  • Amid drought, thousands of acres of farmland in south central Idaho have water once again

    “That intangible thing called ‘The Idaho Way.’ That’s what happened this week with this deal,” said Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, who facilitated the deal.

  • Ahmed Jibril, founder of pro-Syrian Palestinian guerrilla group, buried in Damascus

    Palestinians turned out in Damascus on Friday to mourn Ahmed Jibril, whose Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command fought Israel in the 1970s and 1980s and backed Syria's government in the civil war. Relatives and members of factions, some armed and wearing camouflaged uniforms, joined a convoy taking his body to the city's Al-Othman Mosque and then on to the cemetery at the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk. "Before he died he said that during this long struggle he never sold his principles or gave up and we shouldn't either," Khaled Jibril, his son and the group's director of military and security, told Reuters.

  • ‘The Offer’ Adds Burn Gorman As Charles Bluhdorn, Patrick Gallo As Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman As Peter Bart & More In Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series

    Burn Gorman (The Expanse) has been tapped to play the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn opposite Miles Teller and Matthew Goode in Paramount+’s upcoming limited series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. Also set for recurring roles are Patrick Gallo (The Irishman) as Mario Puzo, Josh Zuckerman (Austin Powers in Goldmember) as […]

  • Massachusetts DA pledges new look at decades old Framingham rape case

    The Middlesex County District Attorney is pledging to re-examine the case of a woman who was raped with a gun to her head while working in a clothing store in Framingham 30 years ago.

  • Downed Tree Blocks Jacksonville Street Following Tornado

    A tornado touched down in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa moved north.The National Weather Service reported damage following the tornado, including downed trees and debris.Later on Wednesday, the service said it had observed another tornado touchdown, in St Marys, Georgia, about 35 miles north of Jacksonville.This footage was captured by local Carrie Sowell, and shows a downed tree in Jacksonville. She said she filmed it on Wednesday evening, shortly after the tornado. Credit: Carrie Sowell via Storyful

  • 'Tomorrow War' star Yvonne Strahovski reveals pregnancy, shows off baby bump at premiere

    "Tomorrow War" and "Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Stahovski revealed her baby bump, her second child, at Wednesday night's Los Angeles premiere.

  • 'He loves to win': Durant seeking a third Olympic gold medal

    USA Basketball didn’t blow up Kevin Durant’s phone with repeated calls to beg and plead for him to play in the Tokyo Olympics. “They helped me make the decision by letting me be me,” Durant said. Already an owner of two Olympic gold medals, Durant ultimately chose to try for three.

  • BMW’s Sleek New Electric Scooter Is a City Commuter Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Novel

    The vehicle is based on last year's science fiction inspired Definition CE 04 concept.

  • South Dakota AG Claims His Crash Victim Wanted to Die

    Andrew Harrer/GettySIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is claiming the man he ran over and killed—allegedly while scrolling through his phone on highway at night—wanted to die.In court documents filed Friday, the state’s top lawman claimed victim Joe Boever was depressed and suicidal and may have thrown himself in front of his car as he drove home from a Republican function on Sept. 12.Ravnsborg’s lawyer, Timothy J. Rensch, is seeking a court order that would

  • Time to rethink theme park travel plans as major Florida Turnpike closure to take place

    One of the most traveled portions of Florida’s Turnpike in getting to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort will be shut down nightly for a few days, impacting summer travel plans.