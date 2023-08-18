5 arrested including Amarillo resident after Shamrock search warrants executed

An Amarillo resident was among five people arrested in connection to multiple search warrants conducted in Wheeler County on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office via social media, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Wheeler County deputies executed multiple search warrants on multiple properties in Shamrock. Authorities said deputies had been actively investigating multiple burglaries and thefts that had taken place in southern Wheeler County.

Through these searches, deputies located stolen items from multiple thefts and were able to return them back to their rightful owners, including more than $20,000 in snap-on tools. Deputies also found narcotics as a result of the search warrants. Authorities said the Texas Department of Public Safety and Wheeler County Constable Precinct 2 assisted with the search warrants.

Five suspects were arrested and charged so far as a result of the investigation:

Gaspar Arriaga Jr. of Shamrock, facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled Substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

Anthony Mata of Shamrock, facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled Substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana

Freedom Hill of Shamrock, facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled Substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana

Juliana Steen of Amarillo, facing charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled Substance penalty group one, more than 4 grams less than 200 grams, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana

Willie Willis Stowe of Shamrock, facing a charge of burglary of a habitation and two charges for theft for more than $2,500 less than $30,000, as well as fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, burglary of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, evading arrest or detention, and criminal trespass

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 5 arrested after deputies find stolen items, drugs in Shamrock