5 arrested, including gang member, after undercover Bradenton drug bust, police say

Eight members of a drug trafficking operation in Manatee County have been arrested or have warrants out for their arrest after a drug bust by the Bradenton Police Department.

Investigators seized over 120 grams of fentanyl, 924 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms during a five-month-long undercover investigation led by their narcotics unit, Bradenton police announced in a news release Thursday morning.

Detectives say the investigation began in August when they learned that 41-year-old Pedro Garcia, who they say is a documented gang member and convicted felon, was using other people to distribute drugs in Bradenton and throughout Manatee County.

Investigators say the undercover operation that followed resulted in the arrests of Garcia, Rocky Jimenez, 42; Cynthia Gutierrez-Mendez, 26; and 23-year-old Gerardo Casiano for a variety of felony drug charges.

The operation also resulted in the arrest warrants for Pablo Adrian Estrada, 32; Francisco Flores III, 38; and Laquinton Trevon Hart, 30, according to a release.

During the investigation, undercover detectives say they purchased fentanyl from Garcia and a wiretap warrant was authorized for his phone.

On Dec. 4, investigators say a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle leaving Garcia’s home and a positive alert by a Bradenton Police K9 Blue resulted in a search that uncovered 924.4 grams of methamphetamine.

During search warrants on Dec. 21 and 22 at Garcia’s house and another house that detectives say was frequented Garcia, 72.4 grams of fentanyl, two rifles, two handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition were discovered by police.

At the time of his arrest, police say Garcia was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was out on bond for two murder charges in Manatee County.

According to Bradenton police, this is the full list of charges for those arrested or facing arrest after the investigation:

Pedro Garcia , 41, three counts of trafficking in fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of public housing, four counts of possession of a firearm by a gang-related convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a gang-related convicted felon

Rocky Jimenez , 42: two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of public housing

Ernestina Gutierrez , 56: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance

Cynthia Gutierrez-Mendez , 26: conspiracy to deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church

Gerardo Casiano , 23: conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church

Pablo Adrian Estrada , 32: conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine

Francisco Flores III , 38: conspiracy to traffic fentanyl

Laquinton Trevon Hart, 30: conspiracy to possess fentanyl with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church

The investigation was led by the Bradenton Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations, the Central Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Gulf Coast Task Force and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Estrada, Flores or Hart is asked to contact Bradenton Police Detective Brandon Kells at brandon.kells@bradentonpd.com.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

