5 arrested after massive north Ga. drug house raid, GBI says

Five people are facing charges after a north Georgia task force raided a house they say was known for selling drugs.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they began an investigation into the house last month.

Earlier this week, agents, along with police officers from Cornelia and Baldwin and Habersham County sheriff’s deputies, raided the home on Shore Street in Baldwin.

Authorities found large amounts of drugs in the house, including ecstasy, methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax, as well as several guns.

Five people were arrested as a result of the raid.

Teresa “TT” Mae Wheeler and Casey “Bubba” Michael Tyler were both charged with possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Xanax, four counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Steven Wayne Boyd was charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Christopher Austin Maney and Cheyenne Star Wheeler are both being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Boyd, Tyler and Teresa Wheeler remain in the Habersham County Jail. Maney and Cheyenne Wheeler have since been released.

