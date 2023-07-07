5 arrested for murder after body found in water near Gilligan’s Island area, St. Marys police say

Five people have been arrested for murder after a man’s body was found Thursday in the water near an area known as Gilligan’s Island, the St. Marys Police Department said in a news release.

Police have identified the man found as 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph. The following people have been arrested in his murder, police said:

Anthony Scott Mistretta, 27, of St. Marys

Debra Leane Doughtery, 36, of St. Marys

Frank Patrick Kennedy III, 55, of St. Marys

Megan Leigh Robison, 33, of St. Marys

Bernice Rose McGuire, 25, Kingsland

When Mamph’s body was found in the water, officer saw “evidence to confirm he was murdered,” SMPD said in a news release.

SMPD and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified and located suspects and conducted interviews at SMPD headquarters late Thursday and early Friday morning.

After the interviews, “sufficient evidence was gathered to confirm the circumstances” leading to Mamph’s death and the five arrests were made, SMPD said.

All the individuals charged in Mamph’s murder have been booked into the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in Woodbine.

This is a developing story. Check back with Action News Jax for the latest updates.

