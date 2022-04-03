5 arrested after shooters open fire on car full of children, killing 8-year-old central Georgia boy

Five people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in central Georgia.

Jermarrion Pachino Cherry was shot outside his Houston County home on March 25 as he sat inside a car with his siblings.

Police said a car pulled outside the home and opened fire.

Cherry’s mother told WGXA that her son told his siblings to run inside when the shots rang out and then jumped on top of a young girl to protect her.

Cherry was shot in the head and died at Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital in Atlanta days later.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Bryce Michael Crosby, 20; Lenny Gupton Jr., 19; Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21; Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20; and Savannah McGahee, 17 in connection to Cherry’s death. All four face murder charges and are being held without bail.

It’s unclear whether the car Cherry was inside was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-542-2085.



