5 arrested after shooting, fight at west side Detroit motel

Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News
·2 min read

Aug. 10—Detroit — Five people have been arrested after a fight and shooting early Tuesday at a motel on the city's west side, Detroit police said.

Two male suspects, ages 22 and 24, were arrested and are at a hospital now listed in temporary serious condition, police said. Two other men, ages 28 and 21, and a woman, 26, were arrested and transported to the Detroit Detention Center. A male victim, 27, is listed in critical condition.

Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the incident happened at about 1 a.m. at a motel in the area of West Grand River and Lenore.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man got into an argument with his girlfriend at the motel. After the fight, the woman called her two brothers.

As the two men arrived in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, her boyfriend fired a gun into the air, police said.

The pickup's driver then allegedly used his vehicle to physically pin the boyfriend against one of the motel's walls. The boyfriend then fired his gun at the truck, striking one of the occupants, officials said.

Investigators said the driver backed the truck up, the two men inside exited the truck and assaulted the boyfriend, who continued to fire his weapon at the pair. One of the rounds struck the other brother.

The two men managed to wrest the gun away from the boyfriend and one of the brothers used it to shoot the boyfriend, according to authorities.

Afterward, the two brothers got into another vehicle and started to drive to a hospital. However, they crashed the vehicle into a Southfield police vehicle the area of Eight Mile and Greenfield.

Officials said they had no other information about the incident at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 CPD officers shot, 1 killed in South Side shooting; 3 in custody

    A Chicago police officer shot Saturday night later died from her injuries. Another is fighting for his life after the West Englewood shooting.

  • Lotto winner killed by husband in murder suicide, police say

    Family say 31-year-old wanted to get away from husband before fatal incident

  • Cuomo accused of revictimising woman seen in montage to prove he touches and kisses everyone

    Alleged victim of 63-year-old governor featured in his defense last week, report says

  • Senate passes bipartisan $1 trln infrastructure bill

    KAMALA HARRIS: "On this vote, the yeas are 69, the nays are 30. The bill as amended is passed."Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $1 trillion victory for the Biden administration on Tuesday, as she presided over the Senate's bipartisan vote to pass the largest infrastructure bill in decades, which, if enacted, will spur years of investments in roads, bridges and improved internet access. ROB PORTMAN: "To me, not only does this investment make sense but, importantly, what we're doing here today also demonstrates to the American people that we can get our act together." Senator Rob Portman, the lead Republican negotiator of the infrastructure deal, hailed it as a bipartisan success as 19 Republicans voted to approve the bill.BIDEN: "This bill shows that we can work together."President Joe Biden celebrated the bill's passage and urged Congress to send it to his desk as soon as possible.CHUCK SCHUMER: "And now we proceed to the second track."But Biden wasn't likely to sign the bill into law any time soon, as Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer kicked off debate on a much larger budget plan totaling $3.5 trillion to address climate change and boost healthcare and social spending.The plan is resoundingly opposed by Republicans and therefore one that Democrats will almost certainly have to pass with a simple majority in a maneuver known as "reconciliation." GARY PETERS: "The yeas are 50. The nays are 49. The motion is agreed to."In a show of how quickly bipartisanship can evaporate, the evenly divided Senate voted narrowly to open debate on the $3.5 trillion budget plan. No Republicans voted in favor of it.Democrats won't begin crafting the budget reconciliation package for a vote until after they return from their summer break in September. And Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said repeatedly that the House of Representatives won't take up the infrastructure bill until she also receives the larger budget package, meaning that months of work remains before Tuesday's bipartisan bill gets to Biden's desk.

  • DaBaby, whose homophobic comments stirred anger, canceled at Kansas City area venue

    Several festivals, including Lollapalooza, had already dropped him from their lineups.

  • Senate vote underway for $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill as the Senate is set to vote on it today.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence

    A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A Look at Andrew Cuomo’s Net Worth as He Resigns from Role as New York’s Governor

    Andrew Cuomo was sworn in as governor of New York in 2011 and announced August 10, 2021 that he would resign from office in 14 days following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, according to...

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • Nicole Brown’s sister on O.J. Simpson’s latest comments: DNA doesn’t lie

    Double murderer (per final judgment issued in a civil lawsuit) O.J. Simpson recently said he doesn’t go to Los Angeles because he doesn’t want to accidentally end up sitting next to the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. Nicole Brown’s sister predictably found remarks objectionable. Via TMZ.com, Tanya Brown said Simpson need not [more]

  • Lyft driver arrested after police say he assaulted a country singer in Nashville and left her in a ditch

    Police said Albert Boakye pulled Clare Dunn from his vehicle by her shirt, grabbed her by her neck, and threw her into a ditch before driving off.

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.