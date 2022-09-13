5 arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, police say

Five people were arrested after a stolen vehicle investigation in Germantown, according to the Germantown Police Department.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Monday, GPD officers found a stolen vehicle parked near the Dollar Street store on Exeter.

Officers attempted to detain the occupants, but they ran away.

Two suspects were apprehended immediately, and a third suspect was apprehended by a K9 unit near the vehicle, police said.

Two other suspects were found hiding in a drainage area near Kimbrough and Green Springs.

All suspects were taken into custody, police said.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: