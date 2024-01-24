5 arrested after street takeover mob ransacks Compton bakery

Five suspects were arrested in connection with a mob takeover and looting of a beloved Compton bakery earlier this month. Authorities announced the arrests Tuesday after surveillance cameras captured the chaos when around 100 people raided Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food on Jan. 2. The decades-old bakery located at 2701 N. Santa Fe Ave. was destroyed during the takeover and left with over tens of thousands of dollars in damage. One of the suspects arrested, an unidetified 13-year-old boy, was allegedly responsible for ramming the back of a stolen white Kia Soul into the bakery’s front doors. KTLA's Carlos Saucedo reports on Jan. 23, 2024.

