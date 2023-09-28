5 arrested for string of robberies targeting Asian American homes in Seattle

[Source]

Five male suspects — including one 17-year-old — have been arrested in connection with a series of home invasion robberies that targeted Asian Americans in south Seattle in recent months.

Background: At least 14 such robberies have been been reported to Seattle police since June. Most of the victims were elderly Asians.

In one recent incident, the suspects broke into a home and woke up a senior couple at around 5 in the morning. They demanded money while holding them at gunpoint.

Arrests: On Wednesday, Seattle police announced that they have arrested five suspects, which included one minor. Fourteen firearms, ammunition, currency and narcotics were recovered from five locations that were searched.

Three others were taken into custody for other crimes. The seven male adults were booked into King County Jail, while the juvenile suspect was taken to Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Seattle mayor reacts: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement in response to the arrests. “To AAPI communities who have faced a rise in fear, threats, and violence, and to any person who feels vulnerable in our city, know that my administration and our police service will continue working every day to create a Seattle where everyone can feel safe and be safe,” he said in part.

What’s next: Detectives are investigating whether more suspects are involved. They believe some incidents have not been reported.

Meanwhile, the robbery suspects are expected to face other charges. Police are also determining whether the incidents were hate crimes.

