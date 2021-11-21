5 arrested after suspected meth, fentanyl seized in Cass Lake

Nov. 20—CASS LAKE — Two search warrants conducted in Cass Lake earlier this week resulted in the seizure of suspected drugs, firearms and ammunition.

According to a release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, on Nov. 16 the department began an investigation regarding overdoses in the area. With the help of community cooperation, a search warrant was executed in Cass Lake regarding illegal drugs.

The search warrant yielded a seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a firearm and ammunition inside of a residence.

Gregory John Smith, 39, was arrested as a result of the search warrant and is being held at the Cass County Jail for one charge of being a felon ineligible to receive, ship or transport weapons or ammo, and a third-degree sale of narcotics charge.

Another search warrant was executed on Nov. 17 in the Stony Point area of Cass Lake. As a result, four people, including a juvenile, were arrested.

The three adults arrested were:

* Terrance Lee Jones, 37, for a Department of Corrections felony warrant and fifth-degree drug possession.

* Ashley Jean Robinson, 37, for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult.

* Tanner John Stangel, 29, for a felony warrant.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, suspected marijuana, prescription pills, a stolen handgun, and U.S. cash currency. Four children were also placed on protective holds as a result.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department was assisted by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Cass County Sheriff's Office, and MN BCA.

According to the release, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department will continue its proactive approach to protecting the community and seek the public's help with obtaining information on crimes in the area.

If anyone has information related to the sales or possession of illegal drugs within the Leech Lake Reservation, contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotics Investigators at (218) 335-7118, or via tips@llpolice.org.