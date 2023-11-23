5 arrested after violent store robbery in San Bernardino County

Five people were arrested after a violent robbery at a Ross Dress for Less store in San Bernardino County.

The suspects were only identified as two juveniles and three adults, according to the Chino Police Department.

On Nov. 11, officers responded to an attempted robbery at a Ross Dress for Less located on the 4000 block of Grand Avenue.

Store employees told police the suspects entered the store and began stealing merchandise off the racks.

When the thieves were confronted by workers, one of the suspects punched an employee in the face multiple times, police said.

The suspects then fled the store in a getaway car before officers could arrive.

Five people were arrested after a violent robbery at a Ross Dress for Less store in Chino on Nov. 11, 2023. (Chino Police Department)

Ross Dress for Less retail store in Chino, California. (Google Earth)

SoCal woman found with thousands of dollars worth of stolen luxury handbags

Gang unit officers began investigating and were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle a few days later. Inside the vehicle were the suspects who, when questioned, confessed to the robbery at the Ross store, authorities said.

All five suspects, who are Pomona residents, were taken into custody on charges of conspiracy and attempted robbery by force.

The suspects’ identities were not released as the investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.