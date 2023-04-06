5 arrests in Garrett County narcotics investigations

Apr. 6—OAKLAND — Five people were arrested Wednesday by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office following a drug raid in Mountain Lake Park and in connection with a search warrant conducted in the same area last December.

William James Zimmerman, 50, and Crystal Maria Moats, 40, both of Oakland, were charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamines, codeine and Buprenorphine and Laura Lynn Kindle, 34, of Mountain Lake Park, and Elizabeth Ann Habecker, 26, of Terra Alta, West Virginia, were charged with possession of Buprenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also arrested Janice Marie Kelly, 58, of Mountain Lake Park, on charges that included possession with intent to distribute amphetamines in connection with an arrest warrant executed last December along Philadelphia Avenue in Mountain Lake Park.

All five defendants remained jailed Thursday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bond hearings.