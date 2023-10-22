A 5-bedroom house sold in Davis sells for $1.3 million. Here are the details.

A spacious house located in the 27400 block of Oakside Drive in Davis has new owners. The 2,620-square-foot property, built in 1967, was sold on Oct. 2, 2023. The $1,325,000 purchase price works out to $506 per square foot. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with five bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The property's backyard showcases a pool.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

In April 2021, a 1,513-square-foot home on West Oakside Place in Davis sold for $1,101,500, a price per square foot of $728. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,568-square-foot home on the 43300 block of Montgomery Avenue in Davis sold in June 2021, for $925,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Lillard Drive, Davis, in June 2021, a 2,235-square-foot home was sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by journalists in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.