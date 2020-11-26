The 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get this Wednesday

Shayna Murphy, Reviewed.com
·5 min read
This Wednesday, shop and save on the best noise-canceling wireless headphones and more on Amazon.
This Wednesday, shop and save on the best noise-canceling wireless headphones and more on Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Holiday shopping doesn't have to frazzle you senseless. In fact, you can get a head start on it right now on retailers such as Amazon, where some of the best Black Friday deals are already happening online. In fact, here at Reviewed, we can do you one better and tell you about the most terrific sales happening this Wednesday.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From the cult-favorite styling brush that beauty experts swear by to our favorite noise-canceling wireless headphones, these popular picks aren't just highly rated—they're heavily discounted as well. To help take the stress out of buying gifts for all the folks on your list, here are the five top Amazon sale items to shop this Wednesday.

1. Less than $10: This top-rated pie dish and lid combo

Feast on delectable savings this season with Amazon.
Feast on delectable savings this season with Amazon.

This 4.7-star rated OXO Good Grips glass pie plate with lid is a great buy—especially at this price. Originally $12.95, it drops to $9.99 for $2.96 in savings. Although we haven't yet tested this pie dish, it's got more than 3,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. This 2-inch borosilicate glass dish will keep your next dessert at the perfect, nibble-worthy temperature, according to Amazon customers, and many claim that the handy lid it comes with makes it ideal for transporting sweet treats, too—just note that it won't arrive in time for Turkey Day.

Get the OXO Good Grips Glass Pie Plate with Lid for $9.99 (Save $2.96)

2. Save up to $30: This sensational dryer and styler with more than 114,000 rave reviews

This popular styler can be great for at-home blowouts.
This popular styler can be great for at-home blowouts.

The internet's abuzz over the 4.6-star rated Revlon One Step hair dryer and volumizer, a.k.a. that weird-but-wonderful haircare tool that will bring salon blowouts home to you. We've tested it on both straight and curly hair and think it's an incredible gadget (and more than 114,000 Amazon shoppers seem to agree). You can forget about your old-school flat iron and give your curling wand the old heave-ho with this bad boy, which not only drys and styles, but reduces frizz, adds volume and even smooths out flyaways. Originally $59.99, you can get it from $29.39 right now, so you'll save between $11.11 to $30.60 (note that you can also grab it for $27.89 at Walmart). Your hair can thank us later.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush from $29.39 (Save $11.11 to $30.60)

3. 30% markdown: The newest Ring smart doorbell

We&#39;re big fans of this new and improved Ring device.
We're big fans of this new and improved Ring device.

Looking for more peace of mind? You can up your home's security and smart-tech savvy in one fell swoop with the Ring video doorbell (2nd Generation), which is on sale for a huge markdown right now. Originally $99.99, you can snag it for $69.99. Close to 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given this device a big thumbs-up, as did we: In testing, we dug it for a variety of reasons. Namely, we loved that it offers 1080-pixel video resolution, which we felt was a vast improvement over the 720-pixel capacity of its predecessor, the Ring video doorbell (1st Generation), which is on sale for the same price at Kohl's. In addition to the improved resolution, this new-and-improved option also features crisp, two-way audio, improved night vision and enhanced security functionality, including two-factor authentication, the ability to remove linked accounts and more. This deal won't last, so snap it up now while you can.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) for $69.99 (Save $30)

4. $72 off: The best noise-canceling headphones we've ever used

Save on the best noise-canceling headphones we&#39;ve ever tried.
Save on the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tried.

A great pair of headphones can make a world of difference in your audio experience, whether you're trying to work from home or just jamming out in your downtime. Right now, you can get our favorite noise-canceling model, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, on sale for an impressive discount. Originally $349.99, they fall to $278 here for about $72 in savings. They look virtually identical to our previous top pick, the flagship Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones (also on sale for $279.99) and offer the same useful active noise-cancelation functionality. According to our testers, the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 option is distinguished by superior sound quality and more reliable Bluetooth connectivity.

5. More than $200 in savings: A more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum

A more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum? Yes please.
A more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum? Yes please.

A less expensive version of our favorite robot vacuum, the celebrated iRobot Roomba i7+ ($799)? Sign us up. That's what the newly released iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum was envisioned as, according to Reviewed Lab Manager Jon Chan. It succeeds, too. While it's missing some of the smart features found in the i7+, in testing, the i3+ offered the same exceptional dirt suction performance as its pricier cousin (it averaged around 11 grams of dirt per run). it also features the self-emptying functionality made legendary by the i7+—at a fraction of the cost. And right now, you can get this awesome device, originally $599, on sale for $399, so you'll save even more.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and brings our deals directly to your inbox.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop this Wednesday

