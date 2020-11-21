The 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get this weekend

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed.com
·5 min read
Amazon&#39;s Black Friday&#39;s deals are finally here: These are the ones you won&#39;t want to miss this weekend.
Amazon's Black Friday's deals are finally here: These are the ones you won't want to miss this weekend.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

As a professional deals hunter, I can tell you that November 2020 has truly been a wild ride—and it's not even over yet. Retailers everywhere have been launching their Black Friday deals well ahead of the big day (November 27) this year to help customers shop safely online amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means some pretty spectacular savings on our favorite products.

Amazon is the latest e-tailer to launch its Black Friday sale, which means there's price drops galore on the most popular Instant Pots, Kindles and other hot-ticket items everyone seems to want these days. It's time to loosen those purse strings: We've rounded up five Amazon Black Friday deals you'll want to nab early. After all, with savings this sweet, why wait?

1. $60 discount: One of the best Instant Pot models out there

The Instant Pot Smart WiFi Pressure Cooker can even be controlled with Alexa!
The Instant Pot Smart WiFi Pressure Cooker can even be controlled with Alexa!

Historically, Instant Pots have been one of the biggest Amazon sellers on Black Friday, and now's your chance to beat the shopping rush. These multicookers make meal prep insanely easy, especially around the holidays, since you can do everything from bake a cake to cook a tender brisket in one. If you want one of these top-tested models, you can't go wrong with the Instant Pot Smart WiFi. It's one of our favorite multicookers because it was super user-friendly and cooked every meal we threw at it evenly—and quickly. It also comes with a handy app that lets you control its settings from anywhere you want, plus plenty of pre-programmed recipes. Best of all is its current price tag: Usually $149.99, it's dropped by 40% down to $89.99, which is just $10 shy of its all-time low of $79.99.

Get the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker for $89.99 (Save $59.99)

2. Lowest price alert: This standard Kindle for on-the-go reading

Thousands of books, right at your fingertips.
Thousands of books, right at your fingertips.

Kindles are the most popular e-readers on the market for a reason. They're lightweight, easy to transport and can store thousands of books for on-the-go reading anywhere, anytime. For the avid bookworms out there who don't yet own one, Black Friday is always a great be the time to finally bite the bullet. Right now you can get the standard Kindle that was released just last year for only $59.99 with ads, which is $30 off its usual $89.99 price tag. That's also the lowest price we've seen this model available for! Though it's not our favorite Kindle we've tested (that title goes to the Kindle Paperwhite, $129.99), it's still a great pick for the budget-minded reader. It comes with a 167 pixels-per-inch (PPI) resolution ,a 6-inch display and an added adjustable front light to make reading easier in dark settings.

Get the Amazon Kindle from $59.99 (Save $30)

3. Save $20: This top-performing streaming stick with more than 300,000 reviews

Access to all your favorite channels, at the touch of a button.
Access to all your favorite channels, at the touch of a button.

Between Wonder Woman 1984 launching on HBO Max this December, The Crown's buzz-worthy season 4 airing on Netflix and the all-new season of The Mandalorian (currently streaming on Disney+), there's a ton of fan-favorite content to watch on streaming apps. Luckily, it just so happens to be the perfect time to add one of our favorite streaming devices to your TV at an affordable price. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99— a $20 discount and $5 short of its all-time price low. We deemed this stick a top choice thanks to its pristine HD quality and easy-to-use remote control, which supports voice searching and is compatible with your Alexa devices. Don't think you need 4K? You can also opt for the all new Fire TV Stick (on sale for $27.99) or the Fire TV Stick Lite ($17.99) to save a couple extra bucks.

4. $40 off: The most popular DNA kit on the market

Learn more about your heritage.
Learn more about your heritage.

DNA test kits are bound to land a spot on many a loved one's holiday wishlists this year. For those who are eager to delve into their genealogy, it truly makes for an awesome gift, and today is an excellent time to buy, as AncestryDNA's popular options are $40 cheaper than usual. While they usually go for $99, these kits are now up for grabs for just $59. When our tester tried out this kit, she was impressed by just much she was able to learn about her genetic makeup and appreciated how AncestryDNA enriched the experience by allowing users to research regions, build a family tree or reach out to potential DNA matches.

Get the AncestryDNA test kit for $59 (Save $40)

5. Less than $20: These adorable pint-sized Dutch ovens

Have you ever seen a cuter serving dish?
Have you ever seen a cuter serving dish?

As one of the most iconic kitchen brands around, Le Creuset doesn't often come cheap. That's why we get extra excited when Amazon offers up discounts on this high-quality cookware—and in today's case, the savings are up to 30% off! Among the marked-down offerings seen here is a mini version of the brand’s popular Dutch oven (the 5.5-quart model, from $329.95, is one of our all-time favorites), which is $6 off its usual . Whether you're flying solo this holiday season or are opting for a socially-distanced gathering, these little beauties can serve individual portions of food, and will look oh-so cute on your tablescape to boot. There's an array of colors to choose from at this $19.95 sale price: You can go with cobalt blue, white, charcoal, burnt orange, deep red, indigo or lime green.

Get the Le Creuset 8-Ounce Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte for $19.95 (Save $6)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The best Amazon Black Friday deals on Instant Pots, Kindles and more

