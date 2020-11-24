The 5 best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get this Tuesday

This Tuesday, shop and save on smart speakers, robot vacuums and more on Amazon.

Eager to get a jumpstart on Black Friday discounts? Right now at Amazon, you can start shopping the Super Bowl of savings early and take advantage of solid deals on innovative, top-rated items, including smart speakers, wet/dry vacuums and more.

Whether you're shopping for a smart robot vacuum that allows you to schedule cleanings ahead of time or the best rice cookers money can buy, these items can help make your everyday life run a little smoother, and who doesn't love that? Here are the five best Amazon deals to shop this Tuesday.

1. Save $21: These incredible Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers

Our favorite smart speakers are on sale for a sensational value.

The best smart speakers can be the perfect entry point to the world of smart tech. For a limited time, you can save on two of the most exciting options connected to the Amazon ecosystem: the Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and Echo Dot (4th Generation), respectively.

In testing, we considered the 3rd-gen Dot the overall best entry-level Amazon Echo smart speaker because of the access it gives to Alexa features, as well as its reliable Bluetooth connectivity (although the sound quality did leave a bit to be desired). Originally $39.99, it's on sale for $18.99 for $21 in savings.

Looking for a swankier upgrade? You might consider the newly released 4th-gen Echo Dot, as we think it's one of the cutest—and most innovative—options around. With its stylish spherical look and compatibility with Amazon Sidewalk (the company's ambitious new neighborhood-sized mesh network for smart devices), this handy gadget is a cool investment, especially when you factor in the sale price. Originally $49.99, you can get it on sale for $28.99, so you'll save $21. And no matter which one you choose—the 3rd or 4th Gen. models—you're getting a tremendous value at this discounted rate.

2. Up to 41% markdown: The best rice cookers we've ever tested

This popular rice cooker is a bargain at this price point.

From undercooking it to scraping burnt pieces from the bottom of your pan, rice might seem like a simple side dish to prepare, but the truth is, it can be tricky. Luckily, the best rice cookers make prepping the perfect spoonful less of a hassle, and right now, you can get one of the most popular options on Amazon for a stupendous discount. Originally priced at $149.99, the 4.8-star rated Zojirushi NS-LGC05XB micom rice cooker is on sale right now for $106.29, so you'll save just about $44. While we haven't tested this top-rated Zojirushi model, it has more than 1,500 stellar reviews on Amazon. We're also big fans of the brand here at Reviewed and consider the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 (originally $256, now $170.79 on Amazon) the overall best pick and the Zojirushi NP-HCC18XH rice cooker (originally $385, now $228.60 on Amazon) as our favorite upgrade. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option from this brand that can effectively cook multiple types of rice, this is a great offer.

3. $120 off: The best affordable smart vacuum we've ever used

You can get our favorite affordable smart robot vacuum on sale for a huge discount.

A robot vacuum is an immediate game-changer for most people. Instead of having to budget time to clean up throughout the week, you can just put your robot vac to use, since it'll pick up dirt, dust, and debris with so much ease. While usually not strong enough for full deep cleans, they're excellent for in-between cleans, and right now, you can get a killer discount on the eufy RoboVac 30C, which is our favorite affordable one. Originally priced at $299.99, it drops to $179.99 for $120 in savings. In testing, we loved that the 30C was able suck up over 10 grams of dust in one pass, and it was easy to start cleaning cycles over WiFi. This deal will not last, so do yourself a favor and get it now.

4. Less than $200: This wet/dry vac with more than 1,100 positive reviews

Big spills and messes are no problem for this top-rated wet/dry vac.

For difficult garage messes, the 4.6-star rated Bissell Garage Pro wall-mounted wet/dry car vacuum and blower kit is a problem solver. More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers swear by this nifty device, which is designed to work on all types of surfaces, including cement, carpeting, upholstery and more. Originally priced at $219.99, it falls to $179.95 for $40 in savings. One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I wish I had found this years ago. I mounted in my garage and use it all the time, [from] easy cleanup on woodworking projects picking up saw dust [to] other lighter debris to car detailing."

5. 20% off: This 4.4-star rated smartphone charger and sanitizer

This top-rated device can help you keep your smartphone germ-free, according to Amazon reviewers.

"It is very useful for us," wrote one Amazon customer of the 4.4-star rated Samsung Qi wireless charger and UV sanitizer, which we consider one of the all-around best Amazon Black Friday deals to shop during this holiday season. Originally priced at $49.99, it drops to $39.99 for $10 in savings. While we haven't tested this device, we advocate for regularly disinfecting phones manually and doing it about once a week or so in an effort to keep surfaces germ-free. Reviewers do say that this Samsung unit is superb for quick charging, with one shopper noting: "Timer goes off when the 10 minute cycle is complete. Fast charging works."

