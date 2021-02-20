The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Christine Persaud, Reviewed
Everything you need for the home is here&#x002014;and on sale.
Everything you need for the home is here—and on sale.

The weekend is finally upon us, but if your Fridays are starting to feel like Mondays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we've found a few things that just might help make today a standout.

The best Amazon deals to shop this Friday are not only comprised of several items we've already tried and loved, but products that are up for grabs at great prices, too. Our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker, for instance, has been marked down by $20. If you've been waiting on just the right deal to come along on a new robot vacuum or water filter, meanwhile, we've found significant savings on both of those, too. Ready to shop? Keep reading to find our favorite Amazon sale finds of the day.

1. Down 26%: The car jump starter with more than 18,000 reviews

This jump starter has more than 18,000 glowing reviews.
This jump starter has more than 18,000 glowing reviews.

The TACKLIFE T8 car jump starter, once $79.99 and on sale for $59.49, isn't your average car jump starter: It's a multi-functional, high-tech device that can be used for much, much more. While its primary function is to boost engines in 12-volt cars, trucks, vans or SUVs with 800 amps of peak current with its 18,000mAh lithium battery, it can also be used to recharge smartphones via the dual 5-volt and 9-volt USB ports, so you'll never be stranded on the side of the road without a phone. It can be used to power other car accessories, too, from emergency devices to a portable radios for car camping. Plus, it has super-bright LEDs to function as an emergency flashlight and a red light to use as a traffic hazard warning signal, strobe, SOS signal or even a built-in compass. According to the company, this jumper can be used up to 30 times per charge. The 18,000+ Amazon customers who gave it a collective 4.7-star rating say it has "a lot of power for a small unit" and "[packs] a lot of punch."

Get the TACKLIFE T8 Car Jump Starter from Amazon for $59.49 (Save $20.50)

2. Half off: The best electric can opener on the market

We&#39;d choose electric can openers over manual ones any day of the week.
We'd choose electric can openers over manual ones any day of the week.

Out of five different electric can openers we tested, the Cuisinart Deluxe can opener was easily the best. And right now, you can now save 50% on this sleek kitchen tool, on sale for $19.95 from $40. The Cuisinart opener not only opened any type (and size!) of can we threw at it with ease thanks to its uniquely tall and narrow design, the precise blade consistently pierced tops in the right spot and held the can securely in place as it rotated. Lids popped off cleanly without splashing liquid all over, which was a huge plus, and this machine proved to a stable base to boot. This deal applies to the black or white finish options.

Get the Cuisinart Deluxe Can Opener from $19.95 (Save $20.05)

3. 14% off: The fastest water pitcher we've ever tested

This pitcher filtered water the fastest in our tests.
This pitcher filtered water the fastest in our tests.

When it comes to water filters, Brita is widely considered to be the gold standard—something that held true in our own water pitcher tests. We placed not one, but two Brita water filter models in our top spots, including the Brita Grand 10-cup pitcher. On sale for $29.94, or 14% of its usual $34.99, this option has an LED filter replacement notification to ensure you're always getting clean drinking water. We also loved that it easily fit on most refrigerator shelves. More importantly, however, it worked, completely eliminating chlorine from our H20 and filtering water quicker than any of the other models we tried at three to four minutes.

Get the Brita 10-Cup Standard Grand Water Filter Pitcher for $29.94 (Save $5.05)

4. Nearly $100 off: A robot vacuum from one of our favorite brands

eufy makes some great robot vacuums&#x002014;and this one&#39;s $150 off.
eufy makes some great robot vacuums—and this one's $150 off.

It might seem unimaginable that you could get a robot vacuum for less than $150, but that's exactly what you'll get with this killer deal on the highly rated eufy by Anker RoboVac 12 robot vacuum, now selling for just $149.99. That's a savings of $90.01 from the original price of $239.99! We haven't reviewed this specific model, but we ranked the similar eufy RoboVac 11S ($164.90) as the best-valued robot vacuum on the market. The 12 not only has the same size and design as the 11S, it also boasts nearly identical specs. The main difference lies in the suction power, as the RoboVac 12 boasts 1500pa versus 1300pa. That's great news, as the 11S picked up more grams of dirt per run than most iRobot models at 1300pa. The 11S was also super quiet in our tests, and the 12 operates at the same noise level. Take it from us: These robots are a game-changer for home cleaning, and at this price, you really can't go wrong.

Get the eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 12 Robot Vacuum for $149.99 (Save $90.01)

5. Save $20: Our favorite portable Bluetooth speaker

Best gifts for women: JBL Flip 5 Speaker
Best gifts for women: JBL Flip 5 Speaker

Music can make a huge difference in your home's ambience. And when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 5 takes the cake. Right now, it's just $99.99 down 17% from the usual $119.95. For a portable Bluetooth speaker to ace our tests, it not only has to offer generous battery life, it also needs to sound great. All of that and more was delivered by this tiny wonder, which offered what we called "solid, room-filling sound." It's water-resistant, so you can safely use it in the bathroom, by the pool or even at the beach on warmer days, too. Bottom line: if you've been thinking of getting one of these bad boys, this is one deal that's definitely worth considering.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 (Save $19.96)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Get a eufy robot vacuum and a Cuisinart can opener for less

