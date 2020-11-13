The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Pick up these Amazon picks for a steal.

With the weekend nearly upon us, you could be forgiven for needing a little late night pick-me-up. Thankfully, the shopping gods that be at Amazon are serving up incredible savings on items across the home, kitchen and beauty categories—including a 10% price cut on our favorite value cordless vacuum.

Not only can you score a discount on a brand new Tineco A10 Hero+ cordless vac, you can save 20% on a top-rated AmazonBasics colored knife set that will make meal prep a breeze. Go ahead and dig right in, because we’ve found the best Amazon deals of the day, no matter what you’ve got your heart set on. Shop these deals fast, though, because some will be gone

1. Save 20%: This vibrant knife set with more than 4,000 5-star ratings

A solid knife set is crucial in the kitchen, and this pick is an excellent choice for all home chefs.

Whether you’re a whiz in the kitchen or prefer to keep meal your prep as simple as possible, having a solid knife set on hand is absolutely crucial. That’s why a 20% savings on the AmazonBasics 12-piece colored kitchen knife set is sure to brighten your day. Encompassing six colored stainless-steel knives (including a paring knife, utility knife, a Santoku knife, a carving knife, a chef’s knife and a bread knife), this set will help to prevent cross-contamination by reminding you which ones you've already used. Featuring ergonomic handles for added comfort, nonstick, stainless-steel blades for graceful gliding and blade guards for safe storage, it’s abundantly clear why more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given these beauties a 5-star rating.

Get the AmazonBasics 12-Piece Colored Kitchen Knife Set for $13.80 (Save $3.45)

2. A 39% discount: This handy car charger

Juice up two devices at once with this Aukey charger.

One of the most practical things you can buy is a great charger for the car. Luckily, there's a top-notch model with more than 1,000 glowing ratings from Amazon customers in the form of this Aukey 21-watt dual charger that rings in at just $9 when you check the coupon box beneath the price to drop it from $14.99 to $13.99 to $13.29. Better yet, you can enter our exclusive 30% off coupon code VVF2B9UZ at checkout through Wednesday, November 18, to drop it to just $9.09. We tested the 33-watt version of this charger (currently sold out) and found that it offered up respectable performance, with a juice-up time that was on-par with other top models. Our one gripe was its cost, but with this exclusive discount on the 21-watt model, you really can't go wrong.

Get the Aukey 21-watt car charger for $9.09 (Save $5.90)

3. Less than $20: This top-rated leak-proof food storage set

These stackable sets make storage a breeze when they’re not in use.

If your cabinet has become a mess of different-sized lids and containers and you can hardly discern what goes where, you'll definitely want to check out this deal on the Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-piece leak-proof storage container set, which is serving up a 24% savings. We tested out the 14-piece version ($48), ranking it among the best food storage containers on the market for its ability to keep food fresh—it was one of the very best when it came to keeping our chips crisp—and its stackability. We did note that these containers aren't fully splatter-proof or stain-proof and that the lids can be a bit tough to remove. Still, it's beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers (more than 7,000, to be exact), who can’t imagine their pantries without them.

Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Leak-Proof Storage Containers for $15.29 (Save $4.70)

4. A 32% off: This Brita bottle that filters your water

Replace up to 1,800 single-use plastic water bottles a year by switching to this reusable bottle.

When you want to stay well hydrated but don’t want to contribute to widespread single-use plastic waste, a reusable water bottle is an absolute must-have. The Brita plastic water filter bottle comes in a slew of gorgeous hues and is currently on sale at Amazon for 32% off its usual selling price of $24.99, falling to just $16.99. This 26-ounce bottle comes with a Brita filter that fits in the straw, eliminating chlorine or other debris that can give your water an icky taste or smell. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we named the brand's premium filtering water bottle ($29.99) as the best water bottle on the market for its ability to keep water cold and filter out odors from our drink. The sale model seen here, meanwhile, has a seal of approval from a collective 12,700+ Amazon shoppers.

Get the Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle for $16.99 (Save $8)

5. Save $120 on one of our favorite cordless vacs ever

Tineco A10 Hero

A cordless vacuum can help make one of the least enjoyable cleaning tasks endlessly easier, but with so many on the market, it can be hard to choose. The Tineco A10 Hero+ is on sale today for a little more than $19 off its normal price, falling from $199.99 to $180.75. Trust us when we say that this high-powered pick would be right at home in your abode: It picked up a respectable 47% of dirt in testing and matched the endurance of a far pricier pick. It's even equipped with powerful LED lights to help you suss out dirt. Right now, you can snag it for $180.75, which is $19.24 off its regular $199.99.

Get the Tineco A10 Hero+ Cordless Stick Hand Vacuum Cleaner for $180.75 (Save $19.24)

