The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·5 min read
The best Amazon deals to shop this Friday.
The best Amazon deals to shop this Friday.

You’ve only got a few more days to find the perfect gift for mom as Mother’s Day 2021 approaches (it’s May 9, FYI). If you’re still searching for the right item, Amazon is here to lend a hand. Today’s best Amazon deals include the ever-popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and an adorable tea infuser for moms who need to unwind after a long day.

Keep on scrolling for the five best items to pick up from Amazon this Thursday. What’s more, each of these products is guaranteed to be delivered to your mom’s doorstep before Mother’s Day weekend.

1. $150 off: One of our favorite smartwatches

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a vibrant and responsive display.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has a vibrant and responsive display.

Packed with tons of useful features and boasting a sleek stainless steel design, there's a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. That’s why we named it one of our favorite smartwatches of the year. Once $399.99, you can grab the 41mm Bluetooth-only variant of this smartwatch for just $249.99, saving you $150. We loved the vibrant, always-on display on this watch, and showered it with praises for its fitness tracking, which included everything from heart rate detection, blood-oxygen monitoring, and automatic detection of certain workouts and activities. It even went a full two days without requiring a recharge—longer than our top pick, the Apple Watch Series 6 ($349). Our only qualm was that this accessory commanded a pretty hefty price tag, but with its current discount, it's definitely worth the money.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth) for $249.99 (Save $150)

2. Less than $10: This adorable tea infuser

You&#39;ll love this adorable tea infuser peeking out of your cup.
You'll love this adorable tea infuser peeking out of your cup.

Rated as our favorite tea infuser, the Genuine Fred Manatea tea infuser is currently marked down from $14.99 to $8.40, saving you $6.59. Our tester loved the whimsical design on this pick, even praising it for keeping her tea from dripping out the mug. That said, she did find that the narrow build on this product sometimes made it hard to get tea leaves out, but she was able to drag any remnants with her finger. Overall, she also praised this infuser’s ability to provide an evenly steeped cup of tea. For the best flavor experience make sure to fill your mug up to the brim, covering all the tiny holes.

Get the Genuine Fred Manatea Tea Infuser for $8.40 (Save $6.59)

3. 17% off: These top-rated noise-canceling headphones

The noise-cancellation on these wireless headphones will blow you away.
The noise-cancellation on these wireless headphones will blow you away.

Whether you’re working out at your home gym or stuck in city traffic, you know the need for a powerful pair of headphones that drowns out all that pesky background noise. Lucky for you, the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones are currently discounted from $299 to $249 in both their black and silver colors on Amazon, saving you $50. These cans were rated as some of our favorite wireless headphones for their comfortable earcups, easy voice-assistant compatibility and powerful noise cancellation. During our tests, we even found that these earphones sported a long, 20-hour battery life, blowing many of their competitors out of the water. What’s more, they have a 4.7-star rating from more than 47,400 Amazon shoppers, with many praising their high-quality sound and ability to almost completely block out any surrounding noise.

Get the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones for $249 (Save $50)

4. 10% off: This fan-favorite waffle maker

Fluffy waffles every morning? Yes, please!
Fluffy waffles every morning? Yes, please!

There’s nothing more enjoyable than a hot, homemade waffle topped with all the whipped creams and berries you can imagine. (Is your mouth watering yet?) Why not prepare a fluffy, delicious morning breakfast this weekend with the Cuisinart classic waffle maker, now marked down from $29.95 to $26.99, if you click the coupon below the product's price, saving you an additional $2.93. This pick is one of our favorite waffle makers and we adored how quickly it heated up and prepared our waffles, faster than most other waffle irons we tested. We also liked its thin, compact design (it’s only 8 inches wide) allowing us to easily store it in our kitchen without taking up too much space. Do note though, that there's no audible beep when this appliance is preheated, but there is a light indicator letting you know it’s ready to go.

Get the Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker for $26.99 with coupon (Save $2.93)

5. Less than $100: this non-stick cookware set

This affordable, nonstick set will be your new go-to cookware.
This affordable, nonstick set will be your new go-to cookware.

Shopping for kitchen supplies can be a hassle, and it can get expensive as you stock your cart with pots and pans. That’s why you’ll love this Rachael Ray Cucina nonstick set, now available starting from $99.99 (down from $159.99), saving you anywhere between $25.81 to $50, depending on color. You’ll get two saucepans, a stockpot, two frying pans, a sauté pan, a slotted turner, a spoon and lids. Each piece is also oven-safe for easy cooking. This popular kitchenware even has a 4.6-star Amazon customer rating from more than 17,800 Amazon customers, with many complimenting its durability and poppy colors that brightened up their kitchens.

Get the 12-Piece Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set from $99.99 (Save $25.81 to $50)

