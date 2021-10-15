Save big on electronics, holiday gifts and more at Amazon.

Below you'll find deals on a top-tier teeth whitening kit, a fan-favorite iPad and tons of kid-approved toys, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

1. 28% off: These customer-favorite tooth-whitening strips

Brighten up your smile with this popular teeth whitening kit.

Have a fall wedding or special occasion coming up? Add a little sparkle to your smile with the Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrip teeth whitening kit, currently down from $44.99 to just $32.56. The dental kit includes 14 whitening treatments designed to stay put even when talking or drinking water. Crest says these strips whiten teeth 25 times better than other leading whitening toothpastes.

Get the Crest 3D White Luxe Whitestrip Teeth Whitening Kit for $32.56 (Save $12.43)

2. Up to 42% off: Must-have holiday toys

Save on toys for the kids this holiday season with markdowns of up to 42%.

Get your holiday shopping done early this year and stock up on must-have toys for your little ones at up to 42% off (or more!) right now. You can snag holiday gifts for kids' ages 2 to 4 years old, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 13 years old. One great pick for youngsters? The Lincoln Logs Centennial Edition building gift set. This timeless toy has more than 150 pieces made of real maple, and right now it's marked down from $49.99 to just $39.99, a 20% price cut.

Save up to 33% on toys for 2 to 4 year olds

Save up to 33% on toys for 5 to 7 year olds

Save up to 42% on toys for 8 to 13 year olds

3. Save $99: This cutting-edge Apple iPad

Take home one of our favorite Apple iPad for a discount at Amazon.

The 2021 Apple iPad Pro is the one of best tablet we've ever tested, and, right now you can get the 11-inch, 256-gigabyte version for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. When put to the test, we found the Pro had excellent performance and high-quality accessories. While the 11-inch model lacks the top-notch display of the 12.9-inch version, we still found it to be a great tablet. "The 11-inch iPad Pro is the best tablet you can buy, period," we said.

Get the 2021 11-Inch 256-Gigabyte Apple iPad Pro for $799.99 (Save $99.01)

4. Down as much as 26%: High-quality computer monitors

Save one computer monitors—including some of our favorites—from LG, Sceptre, Acer and more.

Whether you want to upgrade your home office or gaming set up, you can take home a top-rated monitor or Chromebook right now for as much as 26% off. The deal includes models from popular brands like Sceptre, LG, Acer and more. During the sale, you can pick up one of our favorite gaming monitors, the LG 27GL83A-B, for just $299.99, $80 off the full $379.99 list price. In testing, we found the 27-inch screen to be an excellent value with a good refresh rate and sharp image resolution.

Save up to 26% on monitors and Chromebooks from Sceptre, LG and more

5. Save $52: This cult-favorite kids' bouncer

Snag this kid-approved bouncer for 23% off right now at Amazon.

Planning a birthday party for your little one this fall? Pick up the Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide bouncer for just $177.99—23% off the original $299.99 list price. Designed for outdoor use, the family-fun bouncer is made using puncture-resistant material and features three mesh sides to protect children from falls. When inflated, the best-selling bouncer measures 10 feet long, 7 feet wide and 5 feet high, the perfect size for energetic kids 8 and under.

Get the Little Tikes Jr. Jump 'n Slide Bouncer for $177.99 (Save $52)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Save $50: One of our favorite headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Amazon is currently offering a number of Bose products for discounts as part of its Epic Daily Deals event, and one of them is the QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones. Usually listed for $299, these noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are marked down by $50, bringing the price to $249. We ranked the 35 IIs as one of the best headphones we've ever tried thanks to the outstanding active noise cancellation that we found blocked out everything from the deep rumbling of a train to the higher-pitched humming of an air conditioner. This model's lightweight and comfortable feel, coupled with a 20-hour battery life, sweeten the deal. If you're looking for something more compact, check out the QuietComfort ($199), Sport ($149) and Sleepbuds II ($199) earbuds from Bose, which are also included in the sale.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $249 (Save $50)

2. 23% off: This compact entertainment hub

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) is a multifunction workhorse.

Bring your video chats, home security cameras and streaming device together into one device: the Amazon Echo Show 8. The second-generation model is normally listed for $129.99, but it's on sale now for $99.99—a $30 price cut good on both the charcoal and Glacier White models. When we tested the Echo Show 8, we were impressed with the new 13-megapixel wide-angle camera used for video calls through Alexa Call, Drop-In and Zoom. Though we were disappointed with the lack of built-in YouTube access, the ability to stream music from Spotify or TV from Prime Video was impressive.

Get the Amazon Echo Show 8 (Second Generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)

3. Save $110: This powerful robot vacuum

The Eufy 30C MAX has the same smart home technology as our favorite affordable robot vacuum with greater suction power.

The Eufy 30C MAX robot vacuum has the power it takes to truly freshen up your floors. Typically running shoppers $299.99, this thin home appliance can be yours for $189.99, a $110 price cut. According to Jonathan Chan, Reviewed's senior manager of lab operations, the 30C MAX is a more powerful version of our favorite affordable smart robovac, the Eufy 30C ($179.99)—it has 25% more power, which can mean cleaner carpets. The MAX also comes with boundary strips you can set in spaces you want the vacuum to avoid and can be controlled via the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C MAX for $189.99 (Save $110)

4. 23% off: This fast-heating flat iron

This one-inch flat iron heats up fast but also features comfortable finger grips to keep your hands safe.

Get the smooth hairstyle you're looking for with this Revlon flat iron, on sale now for $10.74. Usually listed for $13.99, this one-inch ceramic styling tool is currently discounted by $3.25. Revlon says the iron heats up fast to 400°F at its highest setting for quicker results. Don't worry about burning your hands in the process, as Revlon says its iron features silicone finger grips.

Get the Revlon One-Inch Ceramic Flat Iron for $10.74 (Save $3.25)

5. Save $99: This upgraded home computer

Even though the Mac Mini costs half as much as the iMac, it is just as powerful and stylish.

If your home computer is starting to slow down during the workday, now's the time to upgrade with the 2020 Apple Mac Mini. Normally priced at $699, you can get this 256 gigabyte desktop computer for as low as $599.99 thanks to a $40 price cut on the product page and an additional $59.01 discount automatically applied at checkout. When we tested the Mac Mini, we praised the addition of the Apple Silicon M1 processor that made for webpages that loaded instantly and strong frame rates while playing video games. It may not have many ports and we weren't wowed by the built-in speakers, it still has a strong processor for your daily office grind.

Get the Apple 2020 Mac Mini from $599.99 (Save $99.01 to $149.01)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

