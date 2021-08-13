The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

These are the best Amazon deals you can get this Friday.

Looking forward to the weekend? So are we. As you're counting down the hours to Saturday, browse through some of the best Amazon deals you can snag this week. From a compact air purifier to a cold brew coffee maker that can help you curb your Starbucks spending habit, there are great savings to be had on home essentials at Amazon.

We've combed through coupons, deals and extra savings to find you the best Amazon deals you can shop this Friday.

1. Save 10%: One of the best cold brew coffee makers we've tested

The Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee maker is one of our favorites—and right now, it's on sale.

For many of us, iced coffee is a morning essential, whether it's 90 degrees out or 10 below. If you're struggling to kick your Starbucks addiction, it's time to consider picking up a cold brew coffee maker like the Ovalware RJ3 Cold Brew Maker, which is on sale for 10% off at Amazon right now. Normally $29.99, you can get this machine for $26.99 with the on-page coupon. The Ovalware is one of the best cold brew coffee makers we've tested—our tester said, "it produced smooth and tasty coffee, even after sitting for a week." It wasn't our top choice for brewing tea, but if you're in it for the iced coffee, this is definitely a model to consider.

Get the Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for $26.99 (Save $3)

2. $10 off: A 24-pack of acrylic paints

This 24-pack of paints is $10 off at Amazon.

A highly rated product with more than 10,000 reviews is rare on Amazon; a product that maintains a 4.7-star rating after 35,000 reviews? That's downright impressive—and something the Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set can brag about. This 24-pack of acrylic paints is down to just $14.99 on Amazon right now, a $10 savings off its regular price. Reviewers say the colors are vibrant, the customer service is helpful and the set is high quality.

Get the Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set 24-pack for $14.99 (Save $10)

3. Under $50: A compact air purifier

This compact air purifier is under $50 right now.

Shoppers are buying air purifiers left and right at the moment. If you're on the hunt for a solid air purifier that can help eliminate smoke and odors in your home, check out this compact purifier from LEVOIT, which is currently on sale for $43.99 at Amazon. Reviewers praise the positive impact the purifier has had on their homes, with one reviewer claiming it helped relieve their allergy symptoms, especially during the nighttime.

Get the LEVOIT Air Purifier for $43.99 (Save $6)

4. Under $150: The best affordable robot vacuum

We are obsessed with the Eufy 11S.

We love to wax poetic about the beautiful Eufy 11S robot vacuum. It's the best affordable robot vacuum that's ever rolled through our labs, and right now, it's an extra $80 off on Amazon. The slim design of the Eufy allowed it to easily maneuver under furniture; it also managed to pick up 11.6 grams of dirt per run—more than some of the iRobot models we tested.

Get the Eufy by Anker 11S Slim for $149.99 (Save $80)

5. Save 15%: A top-rated air compressor

This air compressor is highly rated by Amazon reviewers.

Monitoring your car's tire pressure is essential as the seasons start to change. With changing temperatures, fluctuations in your tires' PSI may cause problems with tire pressure—that's why reviewers swear by the Avid Power Air Compressor. This tire inflator is on sale for just $50.99 on Amazon, a $9 savings from its standard pricing. Reviewers note that this model works quickly and efficiently and that it's easy to use.

Get the Avid Power Air Compressor for $50.99 (Save $9)

