The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Kick off your weekend with Amazon deals on kitchen ovens, robot vacuums and more.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors.

You made it to another Friday! Why not celebrate the weekend with some high-quality essentials for your kitchen, living room and bedroom? All that and more are available in today's Amazon deals.

You can find one of our favorite toaster ovens on sale for $31 off, or you can try out Amazon's e-book service by reading one of the most beloved books of all time for free! If you want to keep getting access to top-rated books on mobile devices for free, you can sign up for a Prime membership for a free 30-day trial. Prime membership costs $12.99 a month while students pay $6.49 a month or $5.99 a month for those receiving qualifying government assistance.

In the meantime, check out more great deals available today.

1. Save $31: One of our favorite toaster ovens

Cuisinart&#39;s Chef&#39;s Convection toaster oven impressed us with its customizable functions and handsome design.
Whether you want to whip up a personalized pizza or just a couple pieces of toast, the Cuisinart Chef's convection toaster oven can get things baked in whatever way you want. Usually listed for $230.99, this stainless-steel appliance is now 13% off at $199.99. The Chef's Convection is one of our favorite toaster ovens thanks to the way it toasts, bakes and broil superbly.

Get the Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven for $199.99 (Save $31)

2. Get it free: This all-time classic on Kindle

Give Amazon Kindle Unlimited a try for free by reading one of the most magical stories of all time.
It's great to pick up a good book, and it's even more convenient to have it on your phone, tablet or electronic reader. You can try out reading books online with an easy and fun starter: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the iconic fantasy adventure that you can read with Kindle Unlimited for free. This Amazon service that runs shoppers $9.99 a month (free for Prime members) gives you access to more than a million titles, popular magazines of the month and thousands of audiobooks on the Kindle mobile app.

Get Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Kindle Edition for free (Save $10.99)

3. 40% off: One of our favorite DNA testing kits

23andMe provides interesting info about your family history through simple strands of DNA.
If you want to find out more about your roots, 23andMe can help connect you in a very detailed way. You can get one of the brand's testing kits with the Traits feature added all together for $59—a $40 price cut from its standard tag of $99. When we reviewed the combo kit, our tester enjoyed reading about her DNA, and found "interesting and valuable." She found the Traits add-on fun to find out what physical traits you could have, even if it didn't always hit the mark.

Get the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits DNA Testing Kit for $59 (Save $40)

4. Save $300: This Alexa-friendly smart TV

This Samsung 4K TV lets you use Alexa to control it with ease.
Expand your viewing experience with a 65-inch Samsung Q70A Series 4K TV on sale for $1,097.99. This smart TV is usually listed for $1,399.99, but Amazon is selling it for a $302 price cut. Not only does Samsung promise 4K vision and LED backlights with the Q70A, but you can also use Alexa built-in to the remote to change channels and search for movies to watch.

Get the Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Smart TV for $1,097.99 (Save $302)

5. Save $54: Our favorite affordable Roomba

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is a more affordable version of our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot&#x002019;s Roomba i7+, and, like it, the i3+ has great dirt pickup and is self-emptying.
Roombas usually cost a good chunk of change, so it's a major occasion when one of the best goes on sale. The iRobot Roomba i3+, usually priced at $599.99, is now available for $545. This robot vacuum is our favorite affordable Roomba for its self-emptying feature that keeps dirt collected in the accompanying dirt tower. In our testing, we found the i3+ picked up an average of 11 grams of dirt per run, which is on par with our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($799).

Get the iRobot Roomba i3+ for $545 (Save $54.99)

Amazon deals you may have missed:

