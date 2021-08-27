The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

These are the top Amazon deals you can buy today.

Whether you’re looking to cozy up with a steaming cup of coffee, enjoy a bike ride outside or even get a head start on your fall cleaning, there are tons of Amazon deals to choose from this Friday. No matter what your weekend plans are, Amazon has you covered with deals and discounts on some of our favorite must-have products.

If you need something to whip up your favorite espresso drinks at home, one of our favorite espresso machines is available at a $154 discount. Meanwhile, you can still squeeze in a few picnics before summer ends with the CleverMade SnapBasket collapsible cooler for as low as $21.98. To shop these deals and more, check out the best products on sale at Amazon today.

1. Save $154: One of our favorite espresso machines

Snag $154 in savings on one of our favorite espresso machines.

Skip the Starbucks line this weekend and enjoy frothy lattes and cappuccinos from the comfort of your own home. The De’Longhi Dedica EC680 espresso machine, on sale for $299.99, is one of our favorite espresso machines and is perfect for getting your caffeine fix and brewing barista-quality drinks. Usually listed for $454.95, you can get this easy-to-use machine for 34% off and brew rich espresso drinks with minimal effort. We found the Dedica had all the basics—an adjustable steam wand, a sturdy portafilter and a 15-bar pump. Although it took five minutes to brew an espresso shot in testing, the Dedica still packed a punch for being the slimmest espresso machine we tested and was able to make top-notch beverages on a budget.

Get the De’Longhi Dedica EC680 espresso machine for $299.99 (Save $154.96)

2. 18% off: Our favorite 3-step ladder

The HBTower 3-step ladder is the best 3-step ladder we've tested.

Whether you need to dust your hard-to-reach cabinets or grab something high in the garage, a step ladder can come in handy. Fortunately, the HBTower 3-step ladder can be yours for $57.94, a savings of $9 plus an extra 5% off applied at checkout. As our all-time favorite 3-step ladder, the HBTower has a 500-pound load capacity and wide, non-slip steps to help you tackle virtually any household project. Weighing in at 12.3 pounds, one of the heaviest step ladders we’ve tested, the 3-step ladder is sturdy, easy to climb and easy to carry—a sentiment echoed in more than 15,600 5-star reviews of the total 18,000-plus Amazon ratings.

Get the HBTower 3-step ladder for $57.94 (Save $12.05)

3. 48% off: This collapsible lunch cooler

Get this collapsible lunch cooler for 48% off.

Looking to enjoy the warm weather before fall rolls around? One of our favorite lunch coolers, the CleverMade SnapBasket collapsible cooler is perfect for picnics and cookouts and, right now, it’s down from $41.98 to as little as $21.98 on the grey and blue version, a savings of $20. In testing, we found the leak-proof cooler bag to be just as spacious as a regular cooler, with a capacity to hold up to 30 cans. The lunch bag is fully collapsible, making it easy to store, and keeps food cold (under 40°F) for up to seven hours. Although the CleverMade collapsible cooler doesn’t have any external pockets, one Amazon reviewer said it wasn’t something that would keep her from buying it again.

Get the CleverMade SnapBasket collapsible cooler from $21.98 (Save $5.11 to $20)

4. 20% off: This mini video projector

Get 20% off this portable projector.

A projector can take weekend movie nights to the next level. If you want to wow your friends with theater-quality productions, right now, the Mini PVO portable projector is on sale for $56, ​​​​a 20% discount from the $69.99 list price when you apply the Amazon coupon. Equipped with multiple ports, including HDMI, USB, audio, micro SD, TF and AV interfaces, the Mini PVO can project up to 150 inches. Roughly 7,000 customers gave the projector a 5-star rating, bringing its overall rating up to 4.4 stars out of more than 10,000 total ratings. Many customers noted that the PVO was a great value for its price and size.

Get the Mini PVO portable projector for $56 (Save $13.99)

5. Under $10: This bicycle phone holder

Get this bicycle phone holder for under $10.

Whether you’re biking around town or going somewhere new, it helps to have your phone nearby to reference maps and access fitness apps. Having a silicone phone mount allows you to use your phone while riding, protecting it from cracks, drops and vibrations. The ORIbox bike phone mount offers study support on budget—now available for $9.99, 29% off its original list price of $13.99. Not only does the ORIbox mount work on bikes, it’s also compatible with stroller, grocery cart, wheelchair, treadmill and motorcycle handlebars and works with almost all smartphones. With an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, shoppers appreciated the phone holder’s simple design and versatility.

Get the ORIbox Bike Phone Mount for $9.99 (Save $4)

