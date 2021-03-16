The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

Christine Persaud
·5 min read
Kick the week off with some A-plus deals.
Doing little projects around the house is common come this time of year, and Amazon has plenty of deals that will help you finish up whatever project you've got in mind. Maybe your shower doesn't offer the right water pressure in your bathroom. Wouldn't you know it, there's a deal for that! Looking for something a bit more family-friendly? Check out this "EggMazing" decorating kit, which is 28% off today.

Below, find these and more of the best deals you can find on Amazon today.

1.Save $20: The coveted Apple Watch SE smartwatch

It's rare that Apple products go on sale, and when they do, it's usually not for all that great of a discount. So when you see a good deal? It's worth snapping up. And the Apple Watch SE, which was already the most affordable Apple Watch on the market, is currently up for grabs for up to 7% off. Regularly ringing in at $279 for the 40mm version, you can currently pick one up for just under $260. While the Apple Watch Series 6 (from $374) is the more feature-rich of the two, the Apple Watch SE is a great entry point into the smartwatch world for Apple iPhone users. In fact, we named it the best-valued smartwatch around, thanks to its straightforward pairing with iOS devices, handy features, like the ability to ping your phone or remotely trigger your camera for a selfie or group shot and the bright, if not always-on display. Its got the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 5 ($349) and comes with GPS tracking and heart monitoring. In our in-depth review, we called it a "fantastic new option" that "offers everything we've come to expect from an Apple Watch."

Get the Apple Watch SE smartwatch for $259 (Save $20)

2. Down 20%: Beloved Moen shower fixtures

If you've been considering redoing your bathroom, or at least sprucing up your old fixtures, today's your lucky day. Through tonight, March 15, only, Moen, a leader in all things faucet related, is offering 20% off shower fixtures of all kinds, from six-function models to rain shower heads and pressure-balancing ones. You're liable to find what you need in this sale, right along with shower curtains, tub and shower valves and more. We especially love the Moen S6320 Velocity rain shower 8-inch head with immersion technology, which has been marked down to $131.55 from $164.49. That's a 20% savings and the best price we found on it anywhere—in fact, we saw it going for well over $240 at most other stores. Our reviewer called using this shower head like being "under a gentle rainfall" or "getting caught in a warm summer rain." For those who prefer a higher-pressure flow, there's also the normal full-spray shower setting.

Get the Moen S6320 Velocity 8-Inch Rain Shower Head for $131.55 (Save $32.94)

Get Moen Fixtures from $4.17 (Save $8.81 to $107.36)

3. Less than $40: The latest Echo Dot speaker

Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker, the Echo Dot 4th gen, is the company's best to date thanks to the super cool new spherical look (our reviewer called it "pretty" and "sleek"), paired with its surprisingly good sound. And it's now available for 30% off, falling from $49.99 to $34.99 and saving you a cool $15. With that savings, you could easily pick up two for different rooms of the home or to use as a stereo pair. This entry-level smart home addition is the perfect way to expand your set-up. In addition to cranking your tunes throughout the house, you can get weather reports via its voice assistant, Alexa, control other Alexa-enabled smart home devices and even ask what the current time is, how many ounces are in 250 grams or to hear a joke that will brighten your day. The deal applies to all three finish options of Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker for $34.99 (Save $15)

4. 21% off: The best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tried

Our favorite pair of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones, are now 21% off, dropping by $71.99 from $349.99 to $278. In testing, we found them to be "comfortable" and "sound amazing." This lightweight pick has plenty of useful features, like speak-to-chat, which automatically pauses the audio when you start talking. What's more, they're especially great for listening in noisy and crowded environments thanks to the killer noise cancelation. In fact, they were able to "absolutely destroy ambient noise." Plus, the 30-hour battery life is pretty generous, and you can do a quick charge in just about 10 minutes for up to five hours of playback, according to the company. What more could you ask for?

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $278 (Save $71.99)

5. 28% off: This No. 1 best-selling egg decorator kit

Can you believe it's almost Easter? Whether you celebrate or not, decorating eggs with the kids (or on your own!) can be a pretty fun activity. And this eight-piece EggMazing Easter egg decorator kit, which is a No. Amazon 1 best-seller, is now down from $21.87 to $17.98. More than 3,200 happy customers have given it 4.6 stars, with one customer noting that the kit has become part of their family tradition and makes for a fun way to spend time with the whole family. While traditional dye kits can stain clothing and be generally messy, this set is comprised of eight non-toxic markers, making for a much cleaner, simpler way to decorate your eggs without extensive after-cleanup. Simply place the egg onto the included spinning device (note you'll need to pick up four AA batteries, $15.99, to power it) and color stripes and custom designs onto it as it rotates.

Get TheEggMazing 8-Piece Easter Egg Decorator Kit for $17.98 (Save $7.01)

