The 5 best Amazon deals you can get before the end of the year

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's almost the new year, which I'm also taking as a sign to treat yourself. Plus, you don't even have to spend too much to get something you love (and deserve). Right now, on Amazon you can get great discounts on the products you've been eyeing all of 2019. I'm talking Instant Pots, smart scales, portable projectors, and more. Check out all the ways you can save this Monday.

1. $15 off: A smart scale to help hit your fitness goals

Track your stats to stay on track. More

After the holidays and in the new year, a lot of us tend to think about improving our health, losing weight, and smashing fitness goals. A smart scale takes things a step further—it tracks your data for you so all you have to do is step on in the mornings and watch your progress from your phone. Right now, this smart scale from Eufy is $15 off if you click the on-page coupon and use the code EUFYSCALEP1W. Aside from the fact that it has its own app it also syncs with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit. It also claims to measure body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Though I'm not certain how accurate that stuff really is, but with this sale, it's worth a shot.

Get the Eufy Smart Scale P1 for $29.99 (Save $15) with the on-page coupon and EUFYSCALEP1W

2. 21% off: The cult favorite Instant Pot

You can still get the Instant Pot at a great price. More

The Instant Pot is hands down the best cooking gadget for whipping up healthy meals and meal prepping, which may be one of your new year's resolutions. I own one of these bad boys and obsessed. It already has a cult following because you can quickly cook something up thanks to its pressure cooking setting—a.k.a. no more excuses for takeout. While it's no longer at its Black Friday price, you can still get the Instant Pot Duo for $20 off, which is still a pretty good deal.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Quart for $79 (Save $20.95)

3. $100 off: The best portable projector we've ever tested

You will absolutely love this projector (and its sale price). More

One way to upgrade your new year is to get a portable project to enhance your binge-watching setup and movie nights. The Anker Nebula Mars II is the best portable projector we've ever tested and we love it because it has a good picture quality and a practical design for easy transportation. It has four hours of playtime, incredible speakers, and can display Netflix, YouTube, and other streaming services on any surface. Right now, you can get it for $100 off if you click the on-page coupon and use the code code MARSJAN1.

Get the Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $398.99 (Save $101) with the on-page coupon and the code MARSJAN1

4. Lowest price: Our favorite citrus juicer