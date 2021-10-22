End the week on a high note with these Amazon deals on streaming devices, headphones and so much more.

Below you'll find deals on one of our favorite streaming devices, Samsung tech and some bass-heavy headphones, all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they're "best of web" prices.

The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday

1. Up to 43% off: These high-tech Samsung products

Save big on Samsung laptops, soundbars, storage devices and more.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone or improve your TV’s sound, Amazon is offering a variety of discounts on Samsung laptops, smartphones, storage devices and more today. You can get the brand’s 11.6-inch Galaxy Chromebook 4 for as low as $179.99, a 28% discount from its usual list price of $249.99. There’s also the Galaxy S21+ 5G smartphone for 25% off at $749.99, with cases for the S21+ also on sale starting at $24.99. You can even get one of our favorite portable SSDs, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD, for 24% off at $129.99. Whatever tickles your tech fancy, Samsung can help you out.

Shop Samsung laptops, smartphones, storage devices and more tech

2. Save $15: One of our favorite streaming devices

The Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested and it can be yours for less than $40.

If you're a big Alexa user (or an Amazon Prime Video watcher!) looking to treat yourself to some evening binge-watching, we have the device for you: The Fire Stick 4K, which is on sale for $34.99—that's $15 off its typical list price of $49.99. The Fire Stick 4K is one of our favorite streaming devices for its excellent remote with intuitive controls for the TV and all Alexa-controlled devices. It also supports major streaming services including Disney+ and HBO Max.

Get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $34.99 (Save $15)

3. 26% off: These LED strip lights

These Tenmiro strip lights can be placed all throughout different spots of your home.

Add some ambiance to your home space with these 65.6-foot Tenmiro LED strip lights. Normally priced at $26.99, this kit of color-changing lights is now on sale for $19.99. Tenmiro says these lights can stretch around the entire space of your bedroom, living room or kitchen, or sections of the lights can be cut for a shorter length for specific spots like your TV. The kit also comes with a remote control to change the colors and modes of the lights.

Get the Tenmiro 65.6-Foot LED Strip Lights for $19.99 (Save $7)

4. Save $70: One of our favorite gaming headsets

The Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset is one of our favorites for capturing in-game sound well and having an eye-catching design.

Make the sound and fury of your favorite video games feel as close as possible with the Razer Kraken Ultimate headset for just $59.99. Right now, these PC gaming earphones are on sale for more than half off their list price of $129.99. The Kraken Ultimate are one of our favorite gaming headsets for their ability to register in-game sound effects well and feature a microphone with active noise canceling technology built in to keep other sounds out of your in-game comms. They also have a flashy design, with programmable LED lights beaming in different colors from both ear cups.

Get the Razer Kraken Ultimate USB Gaming Headset for $59.99 (Save $70)

5. 45% off: These bass-heavy headphones

You can't beat the bass of the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones.

If you want to truly feel the beat of your favorite tunes, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Solo3. Usually listed for $199.95, you can get these wireless headphones for as low as $109 in black and rose gold. In our testing of the Solo3, we praised their fantastic battery life of 40 hours and longn Bluetooth range. If you like your music with an emphasis on the bass, the Solo3 put the oomph in their sound output while the tight seal of the ear cups keeps most surrounding sound out (though it might feel too tight for some).

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $109 (Save $18.46 to $90.95)

Amazon deals you may have missed

1. Anne Klein, Armitron and Nine West watches

Whether you want something while you're working out or something for the night out, Amazon is offering a variety of watches on sale.

Add a flashy new piece to your look or find a gift for a loved one this holiday season by shopping for watches from Anne Klein, Armitron and Nine West, available at massive price cuts today. You can get an Armitron Sport watch for as low as $16.65, an 11% discount from its list price of $18.75. For something even easier on your wallet, there’s the Anne Klein Diamond Dial watch at a $73.01 price cut down to $36.99. Whatever your preference, the savings on display are unmissable.

Shop Anne Klein, Armitron and Nine West watches

2. Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven

This Cosori appliance puts a toaster oven and air fryer together all on your countertop.

Get your next meal ready all from your smartphone with the Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven. Typically listed for $199.99, this countertop appliance is on sale for 10% off at $179.99. Cosori says users can connect their smartphones to the oven via the VeSync mobile app to adjust the temperature, set the cooking time, monitor the progress of a meal and even get notifications on when your dish is ready. It also comes with 11 presets, including air fry, dehydrate, toast, roast and more. The 32-quart oven is said to be able to prepare everything from six slices of toast to a rotisserie chicken.

Get the Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $179.99 (Save $20)

3. Blue Snowball iCE USB microphone

This Blue Snowball iCE is one of our favorite USB microphones for its supportive stand and good build.

Improve the sound of your next podcast session with the Blue Snowball iCE USB microphone. The circular audio device is on sale for $39.99, a $20 price cut from its list price of $59.99. The Snowball iCE is one of our favorite USB microphones for its well-built metal tripod and a better build than other mics in its price range, even if it does have a wide pickup pattern that captures unwanted outer noise.

Get the Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $39.99 (Save $20)

4. Kicking Horse Coffee 10-Ounce 454 Horse Power coffee beans

This Kicking Horse Coffee bean blend promises an organic dark roast for your morning brew.

Switch up your morning brew with Kicking Horse Coffee’s 454 Horse Power blend for just $5.84. You can get a 10-ounce bag of this organic, kosher coffee for 22% off its list price of $7.49 by checking the coupon on the product page. The brand says these dark roast beans have the aroma of “cacao nibs, peat and hints of nutmeg” and are roasted below the peaks of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Get the Kicking Horse Coffee 10-Ounce 454 Horse Power coffee beans for $5.84 with coupon (Save $1.65)

5. Crucial X8 2-Terabyte Portable SSD

The Crucial X8 is the best portable SSD for those looking for speedy data transfers.

Keep the essentials on your computer backed-up and protected with the Crucial X8 Portable SSD. Normally priced at $279.95, this two-terabyte storage drive is available for $189.99 after a $89.96 price cut. The X8 is our favorite portable SSD for its sleek design and speedy performance. The X8 was able to accept a 2.7-gigabyte test file in just 6.3 seconds, the fastest data move of any other SSD we tested. It also weighs just three ounces and features both USB-C and USB 3 cables, making it compatible with older computer models

Get the Crucial X8 2-Terabyte Portable SSD for $189.99 (Save $89.96)

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Save on headphones, smartphones and more