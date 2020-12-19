The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

Check out the best deals available at Amazon this Monday.
Check out the best deals available at Amazon this Monday.

Leading up to the holidays, there's always an air of festive excitement, hot chocolate-fueled joy, and usually a little bit of stress, too. Now that Green Monday has officially arrived—a.k.a. the huge shopping holiday that marks the last 11 days until Christmas—you might be feeling the strain of finding affordable presents for the loved ones in your life. Thankfully, trusty-as-ever Amazon is here to save the day with markdowns on tons of Reviewed-approved presents.

Today’s major price drops include top-rated wrapping paper, cozy massagers, one of our all-time favorite tea kettles and so much more. Keep scrolling to nab the top five Amazon sale items of the day.

1. Save 23%: 6 rolls of eco-friendly Christmas wrapping paper

If you’ve yet to find this year’s wrapping paper of choice, you can scoop up this six-pack of brown kraft Ruspepa paper for $19.95, which is down 23% from its original price of $25.99. Each high-quality roll features fun, unique patterns. It's got a 4.7-star rating from more than 500 Amazon shoppers, who were pleased with the thick, well-made construction. One customer described it as “gorgeous and affordable wrapping paper that screams Christmas,” while another noted that, while other papers are often thin and tear when you’re cutting them, these roles provide nice, clean lines each and every time.

Get the Ruspepa Christmas Wrapping Paper for $19.95 (Save $6.04)

2. Down 14%: One of our top tea kettle picks

A foolproof gift for any tea or coffee drinker? A Reviewed-approved tea kettle, of course! This holiday season, you can snag this Hamilton Beach 1.7-liter electric tea kettle, regularly $29, for just under $25. Beyond its affordable price point, we dubbed it our best value pick in testing for its quick-boiling abilities (it was able to warm up water to a rolling boil in a little more than four minutes). It also has a simple design, which made it super easy to use: There are no temperature controls, but rather just an on/off button, and it beeps when the water is ready for pouring. What's more, it takes up less than 10 inches of counter space, so it's super compact for those who have limited room in their kitchen.

Get the Hamilton Beach 1.7-Liter Electric Tea Kettle for $24.99 (Save $4.01)

3. A 20% markdown: This luxurious heated razor

At a first glance, the Gillette Labs heated razor holiday gift kit may seem like a total luxury, especially since its price is in the triple digits. However, upon reading the company’s claims of what this product can do—provide the feeling of a hot towel shave and offer continuous warm smoothing to your skin, for instance—we had to take it for a whirl. Our tester found it to be completely worth the money, giving his run-of-the-mill shaving cream and razor routine a serious upgrade. The five-blade razor can reach up to a toasty 122 degrees Fahrenheit and can do so in a mere second. Even better, the flexible razor contoured to the shape of his face, allowing him to get an up-close and personal shave. You can snag this incredible holiday gift for $159.94, which is 20% off its regular $199.99!

Get the Gillette Labs Heated Razor Holiday Gift Kit for $159.94 (Save $40.05)

4. 26% off: This super handy jewelry cleaner

The Connoisseurs 1050 diamond dazzle Stik may look simple, but it’s actually an incredible diamond cleaner with rave reviews from nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers. Essentially, the twist-to-dispense clickable pen can be used on diamonds and other stones to polish them up, providing a gorgeous sheen to your most beloved jewelry. One customer wrote that “the brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones,” making it a great way to quickly give your pieces some serious shine at a moment’s notice. This useful stocking stuffer typically retails for $10.77, but you can grab it for $8.25 right now at Amazon. (Note that it's slightly cheaper at Bed Bath & Beyond.)

Get the Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stik for $8.25 (Save $2.52)

5. An 8% price drop: This heated back and neck massager

2020 hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park, so any giftee is guaranteed to appreciate this Zyllion Shiatsu back and neck massager, normally $64.95, and now $59.75 [with]WHEN you click the 8% coupon located beneath the price. Complete with a 4.5-star rating from more than 24,000 (!) shoppers, this deep-kneading massager relaxes tense muscles along your lower and upper back. Customers were thrilled with how effective it really is, especially thanks to the ergonomic design that perfectly contours around your body.

Get the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager for $59.75 (Save $5.20)

