The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
Score savings on these top-rated Amazon picks.
Score savings on these top-rated Amazon picks.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Editor's Note: Prices may have changed since Thursday for these deals. For the most recent top deals on Amazon, check out our new story here.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday went by in a flash, but whether you charged up a storm or didn't get a chance to shop at all, one fact remains the same: There's still plenty of deals to take advantage of right now. If you still have some holiday gifts left to buy, there's one retailer in particular that's sure to help you check them off your list: Amazon.

From a record-low price drop on our favorite affordable robot vacuum, the Eufy 11S, to sweet savings on a super popular Hydro Flask (in a variety of colors, no less!), these Amazon sale items are definitely gift-worthy—even if the recipient happens to be yourself. Keep scrolling to see all the ways you can save this Thursday.

1. $80 discount: The best affordable robot vacuum you can buy

Clean without lifting a finger.
Clean without lifting a finger.

The holidays are right around the corner, and while you're running around buying last-minute gifts, decorating and cooking up a storm, your floors might not get the attention they deserve. Rather than stressing out over dust and debris, why not get a robot vacuum to do the tedious chore for you? You won't even have to spend too much: Right now, you can get a great model in our favorite affordable robot vacuum—the Eufy RoboVac 11S—for its lowest price ever: This impressive gadget wowed us with its cleaning prowess, quiet operation and maneuverability. In testing, we found it outperformed almost all others (yes, even the Roombas!) in terms of dirt pickup (11.6 grams of dirt per run, to be exact). Regularly $229.99, you can get it for $80 off right now at $149.99, so grab yours today and rest assured no crumb will be missed this holiday season.

Get the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S for $149.99 (Save $80)

2. 25% off: This customer-favorite Hydro Flask water bottle

Never drink warm water again.
Never drink warm water again.

Hydro Flask water bottles are the solution to your hydration woes. They're easy to transport, super durable and claim to keep water cold for up to 24 hours thanks to the brand's double-walled vacuum insulation. We named the company's wide-mouth bottle (from $41.21) one of the best water bottles we've ever tested, and while it's not currently discounted, you can get the18-ounce standard mouth model, regularly $29.95, in almost every color (black, cobalt, fog, hibiscus, olive, spearmint, stone, sunflower, watermelon and white) for 25% off at $22.46.

Get the Hydro Flask 18-Ounce Standard Mouth Water Bottle with Flex Lid for $22.46 (Save $7.49)

3. Save $50: This famous wake-up light for a more relaxing alternative to your alarm

Improve your morning with this sunrise alarm clock.
Improve your morning with this sunrise alarm clock.

If you're not much of a morning person, perhaps your blaring alarm is to blame. Luckily, there's a more soothing alternative, and it comes in the form of this Philips SmartSleep wake-up light. This top-of the-line device simulates a morning sunrise to provide a more natural method of awakening, according to the brand, and boasts close to 1,000 glowing reviews. It's smartphone-enabled through its SleepMapper App, which allows you to customize the alarm colors and sounds to your ideal wake-up theme. Other features include a built-in bedroom sensor called AmbiTrack, which monitors elements that could disturb your sleep (such as temperature and humidity), as well as a light-guided breathing exercise called RelaxBreathe to help you fall asleep faster. This device is also equipped with FM radio, a USB port an AUX dock with speaker and a smart-touch display.

Given all these bells and whistles, this therapy lamp doesn't usually come cheap—its standard list price is $219.99. Today, however, it's down to just $169.95 for just over $50 in savings.

Get the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light for $169.95 (Save $50.04)

4. Down $20: Our all-time favorite dish rack

If you&#39;re looking to organize your newly-washed dishes, you need this rack.
If you're looking to organize your newly-washed dishes, you need this rack.

Putting away still-wet dishes is never a good idea; It can lead to rust, water stains and other annoyances that are no fun. That's why investing in a solid dish rack, like this PremiumRacks professional dry rack, is a smart idea. We chose this model as our top dish rack pick for its stainless-steel, double-decker design, which provided all the room necessary to store bowls and mugs on the bottom and plates on the top while still conserving space. Also handy were its hook-on baskets for cutlery and knives. Its two drain board options help to collect water, while the included microfiber cloth and cutting board attachment are added bonuses. Once $69.99, this kitchen accessory is currently down to just $49.99 for a total savings of $20.

Get the PremiumRacks Professional Dry Rack for $49.99 (Save $20)

5. Less than $30: This dermatologist-recommended sunscreen

For a dose of SPF, grab the Elta MD UV Daily Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen.
For a dose of SPF, grab the Elta MD UV Daily Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen.

No skincare routine would be complete without a dependable sunscreen. Even in the winter, if you're stepping outside for a quick errand, it's important to protect your epidermfrom UVA and UVB rays. One recommendation that even Kendall Jenner swears by is EltaMD’s UV Clear facial sunscreen ($36). This No. 1 Amazon best-seller holds an overall 4.7-star rating from thousands upon thousands of positive reviewers. It has an SPF of 46, and reviewers claim it works for a variety of skin types, from acne-prone and oily to über-dry. While this popular skin necessity isn't on sale, the 3-ounce UV sport version with SPF 50, regularly $25..50, is up for grabs for $20.40 (note that you can also get it at Walmart for $19.50).

Get the Elta MD UV Sport Sunscreen SPF 50 for $20.40 (Save $5.10)

