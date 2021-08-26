The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday

Christine Persaud
Celebrate National Dog Day and get ready to cook the best steak of your life with Thursday&#39;s best Amazon deals.
Celebrate National Dog Day and get ready to cook the best steak of your life with Thursday's best Amazon deals.

Whether you're looking to pick up just the right something for your favorite furry friend, your favorite Disney fan or just yourself, Amazon always delivers with deals—and today is no exception.

Thursday's deals from Amazon include huge savings on a wireless thermometer our tester said totally changed the way she cooks, as well as savings on the first month of our favorite dog subscription box. It's been a trying year, and with summer about to come to an end, we all deserve a little indulgence—yes, even the pups. From deals for entertainment and home security, too, there's lots to choose from this week.

1. 6 months free: Disney+

When it comes to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and tons of other great content for both kids and adults, Disney Plus is the streamer you need. Right now, Amazon is offering new subscribers to its Amazon Music Unlimited service six free months of Disney Plus. That's a savings of $47.94! (If you already subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited, don't worry: You can still get the three months free, a savings of $23.97.) With Amazon Music Unlimited, which we named one of the best music streaming services, you get unlimited, ad-free access to more than 75 million songs as well as support for Dolby Atmos music in supported devices.

Get 6 months of Disney+ for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription from $7.99 per Month (Save $47.94)

2. 25% off: A pet-centric subscription box

With today being National Dog Day, it's the perfect time to spoil your precious pup, and to celebrate, Amazon is offering a deal on a BarkBox monthly subscription box. This monthly subscription is normally $35 per box, but today you can get your first box for $26.40, almost 25% off. We called BarkBox, the first mainstream dog subscription box, the best dog subscription box for both quality and value. Every box has adorable items that follows a theme, like "jungle" or "gym." There are two toys, two four-ounce bags of bite-sized treats, and a larger single chew treat. Each box is customizable to your dog's age and size, from small pups up to 20 pounds to big dogs 50 pounds or heavier. Subsequent months will renew at $35/box for subsequent months—but our testers think the box is worth it at full price, too.

Get a BarkBox monthly subscription box for $26.40 (Save $8.60)

3. Save $40: A wireless thermometer that changed the way we cook

The Yummly YTE000W5KB wireless smart meat thermometer is on for a killer deal right now, down from $129.99 to just $89.14, saving you a whopping $40.83, or 31% off. Our tester said it outright changed the way she cooks, taking the guesswork out of cooking meat to the perfect doneness. The thermometer works with an app that tells you the temperature as well as lets you select the kind of meat, the cut and how well-done you want it—it even tells you how long to rest the meat before slicing. Our tester found this thermometer made her feel less anxious and more in control about how the cook was going, confident it would turn out juicy and perfect every time.

Get the Yummly wireless smart meat thermometer for $89.14 (Save $40.83)

4. 27% off: One of our top wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds are a godsend for walks, runs, Zoom calls and private listening just about anywhere. One of our favorite pairs, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, is on sale right now, down from $299.99 to as little as $214.99 on the white version, a savings of $84.96 or 28%. The Momentums were our tester's top pick for sound quality—rich, dynamic listening experience with any genre of music. Our tester even said he discovered sonic details in songs he had never heard before while wearing them. You get tons of touch controls on the outside of the earbuds so you can keep your phone safely in your pocket, and Bluetooth 5.0 means a better overall wireless connection. Get up to seven hours per charge and recharge them in the sleek included charging case.

Get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds from $214.99 (Save $80.70 to $84.96)

5. A 20% savings: A smart alarm system

When it comes to home security, you want a system to be both easy to use and affordable, and the Ring Alarm System checks both these boxes. The 5-piece Ring Alarm kit (2nd Gen) home security system is on sale now for $159.99, saving you 20% or a total of $40 off the $199 list price. When we tested the Ring Alarm, we found the instructions were easy to follow and you get detailed smart alerts, even if you decide not to opt for the professional monitoring subscription (though you do get a 30-day trial). As a plus, the Ring Alarm supports Alexa voice control for arming or disarming as desired using your voice. "The Ring Alarm System is among the easiest DIY smart alarm systems you can install," said our reviewer.

Get the Ring Alarm System for $159.99 (Save $40)

