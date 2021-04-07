The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
The best deals on Amazon today include a sporty cooler and a silent bug trapper.
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This past weekend saw many kids frolicking through backyards in search of plastic eggs with treats inside, but adults may not have received many special gifts from a furry hopping trespasser. Fortunately, Amazon has a wide variety of products available at discounted prices everyday to help cure any post-bunny blues.

We’ve picked five eye-catching Amazon deals for hard-workers, home chefs and anyone who needs a break from dry air, including a top-rated phone holder and a silent indoor bug trap. Read on below to find more of the most eye-catching sales available this Tuesday.

1. Less than $20: This one-touch phone mount

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5&#39;s ability to slide into a car&#39;s CD slot make it an unobtrusive pick.
The iOttie Easy One Touch 5's ability to slide into a car's CD slot make it an unobtrusive pick.

It’s a dangerous thing to keep your phone in your hands while driving, but you still might need it to keep an eye on your GPS or to hold a conversation via speakerphone. That’s why motorists should snatch the iOttie Easy One Touch 5, which is on sale at a 30% discount. Originally $24.95, the 5 is an improved model from the currently sold out Touch 3, which we named the best phone car holder of 2021 for its easy suction-cup attachment to car dashboards and sturdy design. This updated model is available for $17.49, which is at a 30% discount. Drivers can rest assured that their smartphones will stay secure thanks to the mount’s magnetic cord organizer and adjustable viewing angles. The cradle is compatible with Apple, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia and LG smartphones.

Get the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 CD Slot Car Mount Phone Holder for $17.49 (Save $7.46)

2. $10 off: This top-rated bug killer

A silent-but-effective air vortex make Eon Luxe Solution&#39;s insect trap a solid choice.
A silent-but-effective air vortex make Eon Luxe Solution's insect trap a solid choice.

With spring weather on the horizon, you’ve probably started noticing some buzzing flies or crawling gnats popping up in your home. To keep from violently waving a fly swatter around or meticulously placing bug traps in corners, you can pick up the Eon Luxe Solutions indoor mosquito killer and fruit ]fly trap for a simple, hands-off solution. This small, cylinder-shaped device is now on sale at a 25% discount from its usual price of $39.99 with the use of a $10 coupon. The trap uses UV light to attract numerous insects to what the company says is a whisper-quiet fan before bugs are sucked into a sticky glue board at the bottom of the device. For maximum results, it's best to place the trap near indoor plants, on kitchen counters, fishbowls or reptile enclosures.

Get the Eon Luxe Solutions Indoor Mosquito Killer & Fruit Fly Trap for $29.99 (Save $10)

3. Now $30 off: This pressure cooker for beginners

Thanks to its multi-purpose technology, the Instant Pot Duo Nova can cook a wide variety of meals
Thanks to its multi-purpose technology, the Instant Pot Duo Nova can cook a wide variety of meals

Thanks to quarantine, many of us have tried to expand our cooking skills this past year, and just as many quickly learned that it can certainly be a hassle whipping up a good, home-cooked meal. For those looking to dip their toes into the chef waters without overspending on a dozen different pots and pans, there's the Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker, which is now available for $49.99. That's a $30 discount from its list price of $79.99! The Duo Nova is an upgraded model from Instant Pot’s Duo pressure cooker (from $63.94), which we named one of the best pressure cookers of 2021. This newer Duo acts as multiple appliances with its 3-quart body, including a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and food warmer. If its more than 151,000 positive ratings on Amazon don’t speak for themselves, the Duo Nova is also powered by a sophisticated microprocessor with more than 10 safety features, one of which is a lid that automatically seals the Duo Nova's pressure valve.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker from $49.99 (Save $11.05 to $30)

4. Less than $45: This ultra-quiet humidifier

Silent distribution and a large water tank make the TaoTronics 4L cool mist ultrasonic humidifier a must-have.
Silent distribution and a large water tank make the TaoTronics 4L cool mist ultrasonic humidifier a must-have.

In most places, there’s still some cold weather come nightfall, which can make for dry air and tough nights of sleep. Shoppers in need of some added moisture should take a peek at our favorite cool-misting humidifier this year: the Taotronics 4L cool mist ultrasonic humidifier. Originally listed at $49.99, this device is now available at a 15% discount price of $42.49. If the "ultrasonic" sounds intimidating, not to fret: It merely means that the 4L produces less than 38 decibels of noise—something that we found provided virtually silent operation. Its LED screen can also shut off at night to make for an uninterrupted sleep. Over a five hour run time, it raised the humidity of our testing chamber by more than 23 percent, which was more than any cool-misting device. This humidifier also automatically shuts off when empty, but requires a filter change every four to six months.

Get the TaoTronics 4L Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier for $42.49 (Save $7.50)

5. Save $10: This insulated cooler backpack

Believe it or not, 28 cans of your favorite drinks can be stored in this backpack.
Believe it or not, 28 cans of your favorite drinks can be stored in this backpack.

The daytime weather is starting to heat up, and people are ready to enjoy the sunshine once more. But whether you're planning for a hike or making park visits or road trips, you're sure to need an ice cold drink at some point. That’s where the Coleman soft cooler backpack comes in. Originally listed at $29.99, it's now available at a 34% discount for $19.82. The Coleman’s main compartment is insulated to keep drinks from leaking, and has heat-welded seams so drinks can stay cold. When we tested a different soft cooler from the brand, the Coleman 54-can collapsible cooler ($24.99), we found that it kept ice from melting for 24 hours. Users don’t have to worry too much about space, either, as the backpack can reportedly hold up to 28 cans with adjustable padded straps for comfort. What's more, it has a large front pocket to store any accessories needed to make your journey the best it can be.

Get the Coleman 28-can Soft Cooler Backpack for $19.82 (Save $10.17)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop five great picks on sale at the site

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free