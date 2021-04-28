The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Tuesday

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
·6 min read
Shop today&#39;s most exciting Amazon markdowns.
Shop today's most exciting Amazon markdowns.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We here at Reviewed know a thing or two about deals. We’re pros at spotting awesome markdowns on products we know and love, and we even vet the prices on those hot ticket finds to ensure that our readers wind up with the best prices possible. On any given day, many of those price drops can be found at Amazon, and today is certainly no exception.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

This Tuesday, you can shop five unbeatable price cuts up for grabs at the e-retailer on everything from our all-time favorite Fitbit to a Reviewed-approved Apple iPad. With hundreds of dollars of savings available, you’re definitely not going to want to miss out on these Amazon deals. Ahead, check out our favorites.

1. $50 in savings: Our No.1 Fitbit pick

The Charge 4 tracks your steps, activity, sleep and more.
The Charge 4 tracks your steps, activity, sleep and more.

Hailed as our top pick for Fitbit devices, the Fitbit Charge 4 is a serious game-changer. In testing, we fell in love with its comprehensive fitness tracking. In addition to the standard sustained activity detection, it had a souped-up built-in GPS (meaning you don't have to have your smartphone on hand for mapping) and better-than-average sleep tracking. It was super comfortable to wear, and we adored its breezy setup process, along with the 15 exercise modes that ranged from walking to Pilates. Along with fitness stats, the Charge 4 can also track your pulse oximeter measurements to tell you how much oxygen is in your blood. Plus, this smartwatch provides smart notifications, such as texts and calls, that you'll receive right to your phone. Currently, you can snag this incredible fitness tracker for $99.95, which is a solid $50 off its original price of $149.95.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 from $98.95 (Save $50 to $51)

2. Up to 47% off: This summer-ready Coleman cooler

Snag this Coleman cooler for less today.
Snag this Coleman cooler for less today.

Sunny days spent outside are so close that we can nearly taste them, and to prep for all those nature walks, camping or poolside relaxing is this Coleman 16-can cooler as part of Amazon’s sale on all things Coleman. Now on sale for $15.99, it's down 47% from the usual $29.99 price tag. This soft cooler can reportedly transport up to 16 cans while keeping them nice and cool. It boasts a zippered main compartment with heat-welded seams to prevent leaks, along with a removable hard plastic liner to make cleaning a breeze. It even features an antimicrobial treatment that’s designed to stop any signs of mildew, mold and odor. While we haven't tested this exact bag, we put a similar soft cooler from Coleman ($34.99) to the test and found that it kept contents cold for more than two days and 12 hours. This sale option, meanwhile, has garnered a 4.6-star rating from more than 2,000 Amazon customers, who described it as “perfect for work and the pool." They also noted that it is high-quality and easy to clean.

Looking for something larger? You can nab the 30-can capacity option for $39.80, which is 20% off its usual $49.75.

Get the Coleman 16-Can Cooler for $15.99 (Save $14)

Get the Coleman 30-Can Cooler for $39.80 (Save $9.95)

3. Save 17%: Our No.1 pick for compost bins

The 65-gallon Redmon compost bin was our top choice.
The 65-gallon Redmon compost bin was our top choice.

Being mindful of Mother Earth shouldn't be something we do just once a year for Earth Day. An easy way to do your part? Composting. This act is incredibly helpful for the environment, since compiling your food scraps and other biodegradable waste can not only cut down on your trash—which in turn will cut down on the Earth's methane gasses—it will create ultra-fresh soil to grow new life.

Our all-time favorite compost bin, the Redmon 65-gallon compost bin, is an excellent place to start, and, best of all, it’s on sale for $58.13, or 17% off its original price of $69.99. In testing, this option was super easy to use and clean, while its large capacity was a bonus. We liked that there were plenty of ventilation holes big enough to let moisture in, but sealed off enough to prevent strong odors and keep bugs and animals out. Our tester especially loved the four sliding doors at the base at each side, which made it a breeze to assess temperature and moisture levels or stir the compost pile. As the ultimate cherry on top of this eco-friendly must-have, this bin is made from recycled plastic.

Get the Redmon 65-Gallon Compost Bin for $58.13 (Save $11.86)

4. Down 20%: Our favorite cold brew maker

The Takeya remains our favorite cold brew coffee maker, even after multiple rounds of testing.
The Takeya remains our favorite cold brew coffee maker, even after multiple rounds of testing.

Regardless of whether you think cold brew is a summertime drink or a year-round beverage, the Takeya deluxe cold brew coffee maker is an absolute essential for any coffee lover. Dubbed as our No.1 pick for cold brew makers, you can grab this kitchen appliance for $19.97, saving you 20%. In testing, we absolutely loved it for everything from its easy-to-use functionality to the tasty brews it consistently crafted— in fact, it produced some of the tastiest coffee and tea we tried! All in all, it was an intuitive and user-friendly option: All you have to do is put grounds in the reusable filter, stick it in the canister, pour in the water and wait. In addition, the 1-liter container is made from BPA-free plastic.

Get the Takeya Deluxe 1-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $19.97 (Save $5.02)

5. A near $100 markdown: This 8th generation Apple iPad

This display on this iPad is absolutely beautiful.
This display on this iPad is absolutely beautiful.

If you, too, saw Apple’s most recent iPad announcement but don't love the idea of paying upwards of $800 for a new tablet, you can snag the brand's 8th generation 2020 Apple iPad Pro from $699.99 to save nearly $100 off its original price of $799. Complete with 128-gigabytes of storage, this 11-inch iPad boasts a gorgeous edge-to-edge Retina display. Featured in our roundup of the best tablets, its slim, sleek design, its stunning camera and its upgraded refresh rate wowed us. We noted that its battery life was generally solid, and, in terms of its performance, we described it as “a workhorse that can handle almost everything that you can throw at it.” This is the lowest price we’ve spotted on this Apple tablet all year, so we’d recommend grabbing it while you can—just note that this machine won't ship before Saturday, May 8.

Get the Apple iPad (2020) 128-Gigabyte from $699.99 (Save $99.01)

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals: Shop price cuts on an Apple iPad and a top-notch Fitbit

Recommended Stories

  • 21 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas to Order Online Today

    New cookbooks, coffee subscriptions, hand-thrown ceramics—the perfect gifts, all easy to buy without leaving your couch.

  • Best 4K Streaming Media Devices

    It’s highly likely that the next television you buy will be a 4K smart TV—or even an 8K TV—ready right out of the box to stream TV shows and movies. Still, you might want to add a streaming devic...

  • 7 Things to Know Before Shopping at Whole Foods

    Whole Foods, the cult-favorite retailer known for organic everything, a bountiful produce section, and killer hot food bar has been completely overhauled since the days of its “Whole Paycheck” nickname. Most of the changes came with Amazon’s acquisition of the grocery chain (for $13.7 billion, no less) in 2017. Here’s a guide to the greatest things about Whole Foods.

  • Here’s what flavors are trending, according to McCormick

    Seasoning giant McCormick just released its latest flavor trends report, and the brand has identified four pandemic-influenced flavor profiles that it projects to be the next big things for this coming year. This’ll be something to keep an eye on when you’re seeing new products pop up in the coming months. I’m never sure how accurate these predictions are, but let’s see what the rest of the year has in store for our tastebuds. Trade publication Food Navigator USA has the analysis.

  • Healthy Banana Treats with Only 3 Ingredients | Extra Sharp | Real Simple

    Say hello to chocolate-covered banana bites with almond butter. The combination of chocolate, banana, and almond butter is pretty hard to top.

  • Devin Booker with a dunk vs the New York Knicks

    Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with a dunk vs the New York Knicks, 04/26/2021

  • Amazon's new range of Fire HD 10 tablets includes Plus and Kids models

    Amazon is launching a new range of Fire HD 10 tablets including a kids edition and a new line-up of Fire Kids Pro slates aimed at older children.

  • CDC guidelines to wear masks outdoors anywhere busy are likely to change soon, Fauci said

    The infection risk outdoors is "really, really quite low," Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

  • TikTok Has Spoken, and These Iconic Hair Trends Are Taking Over

    Get your rollers ready.

  • Anker’s awesome soundbar with built-in Fire TV and Alexa hit a new all-time low price

    Soundbars are fantastic for so many reasons, not the least of which is the fact that there are so many affordable options out there. A decent surround sound speaker system will easily set you back $400 or $500, but a really good soundbar can be had for less than half that price. For example, best-in-class Bose soundbars start at just $249. Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, you can get a great entry-level model like the TCL Alto 3 soundbar for just $49. How crazy is that?! If you want to spice things up a bit with some awesome added features but you still don't want to spend the $400 or $500 that a surround sound system would cost, we've got a fantastic deal for you to check out today. Anker's Nebula Soundbar offers a big audio upgrade compared to the speakers that are built into most TVs, and it also has Fire TV software and Alexa support. Head over to Amazon right now and you can score one at a new all-time low price thanks to a deep discount and an extra coupon that's available for a limited time. If you're unwilling to spend thousands of dollars on an ultra-high-end TV, you're going to need two things that don't come in the box with your television. First, you'll need a streaming media player that supports all the apps and games you might want. The sad truth is that no proprietary smart TV platforms will ever support as many apps as streaming media platforms from the likes of Roku, Apple, and Amazon. Then, of course, you need a soundbar. The only televisions with decent speakers are priced way out of most people's budgets. They're definitely out of my budget too, but why spend that kind of cash anyway when you can get even better sound for a few hundred dollars with a soundbar? Thankfully, there's now a great way to kill both of those birds with one stone — plus you'll get voice control functionality with the included Alexa voice remote just like you would with an Echo Dot. Now you're killing three birds with one stone! It's an awesome device called the Nebula Soundbar made by Anker, and you're going to love it! Anker's popular Fire TV Edition soundbar features two main drivers as well as two subwoofers for a total of 100W of crisp, clear sound. It has deep bass that's still clear at higher volumes, so it's the perfect companion for movie night. There's also a Fire TV Stick 4K built right in, so you don't need a separate streaming media player to watch all your favorite content. On top of all that, it supports Alexa voice control. All those features typically come in a sleek package that sells for $230, but a limited-time Amazon sale slashes that price to just $179.99. On top of that, you can use the coupon code AKSOUND2 to chop off an extra $30, making the final price just $149.99! This great deal only lasts until the end of the week, so hurry. Check out more information from Amazon's Nebula product page: FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in the moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound. 4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming. ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT: With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in, choose from over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, STARZ, SHOWTIME, CBS All Access, and more. Subscriptions fees may apply. VOICE REMOTE WITH ALEXA: Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation, and playback. Press the microphone button and ask Alexa to find your favorite content. WHAT’S IN THE BOX: Nebula Soundbar, Power Cord, Remote Control, AAA Batteries, HDMI Cable, RCA to 3.5mm Cable, Digital Optical Cable, Screws, Wall Mount Brackets, Quick Start Guide

  • Adele Made a Rare Appearance at Daniel Kaluuya's Oscars After-Party

    The singer wrapped up in a fabulous satin robe for the night out.

  • Justin Theroux's Uncle Says the Actor Mispronounces Their Last Name: 'It's a French Name'

    Justin Theroux's uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote the book that inspired the actor’s latest TV project, The Mosquito Coast

  • Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor

    Actor Daniel Kaluuya was awarded his very first Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah

  • These Father's Day Gifts On Amazon Are Perfect For Every Type Of Dad Out There

    He'll love it, promise!

  • Zaxby’s joins the fried chicken wars, loaded with ammunition and special sauce

    Enjoyable as life in Takeout-land is, sometimes I need a break. I need to get away from my desk. I need a view out the window that isn’t the front courtyard of my building. So last week I hopped in the car and headed south. Soon the Chicago skyline was in the rearview mirror, and then the flatness of Indiana gave way to the hills of Kentucky. Hills! You have no idea how exciting hills are to someone who’s spent the past 14 months in Illinois.

  • Oil falls as India crisis, U.S. stocks build dampen confidence in fuel demand recovery

    Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $66.16 a barrel at 0205 GMT, paring a 1.2% gain from Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.71 a barrel, after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks rose by 4.319 million barrels, according to two sources, which was a much bigger build than analysts in a Reuters poll had estimated.

  • People on TikTok Are Making Homemade Queso on the Grill and It’s So Genius

    All of a sudden…I’M SO HUNGRY. 🤤

  • LeBron James mocked a bar owner calling for his expulsion from the NBA after controversial tweet

    LeBron James responded on Twitter to a story about a Cincinnati Bar owner refusing to show NBA games until he is 'expelled' from the NBA.

  • Video shows NRA's Wayne LaPierre shooting but failing to kill an elephant for NRA-sponsored TV show that never aired

    The program never aired due to concerns the footage could cause a public relations crisis, according to The New Yorker.

  • Amazon’s best-selling air fryer is down to the lowest price of 2021

    Everyone out there knows that air frying isn't just a fly-by-night trend, and there are a few different reasons that this is the case. First of all, the health benefits associated with air frying are undeniable. You can fry up food that's delicious and crispy with an electric air fryer oven, but you don't need to use all the oil that you would have to put in a deep fryer or a skillet. As a result, your food still tastes great and it's nice and crispy, but it includes so much less fat and other bad things that are associated with deep-frying. If you think about it, the only real downside to air fryers might be that they have become too popular. Seriously. That means finding a good air fryer can be tough because there are so many options out there. Lucky for you, we found a pair of deals today that will save you a ton of money on two extremely popular models, and prices start at just $64.99 for the top-rated Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer. Ultrean's 4.2-quart Air Fryer is one of the best-selling models on Amazon and it has nearly 15,000 5-star ratings. Long story short, you know it delivers on all of its lofty claims. Owners have found that this air fryer works quickly and consistently, delivering delicious and crispy food each and every time. It's also wonderfully easy to use because all you need to do is set the time, set the temperature, and fry! The 4.2-quart model retails for $96 on Amazon, which is a fair price for an air fryer this good. It's actually already less expensive than most comparable models at that price. But if you grab one today on Amazon, you'll only pay $64.99 thanks to a discount and an extra coupon you can clip on the product page! Or, if you're looking for even more capacity along with some extra bells and whistles, the $110 Ultrean 6-quart Air Fryer is on sale right now for only $74.99 thanks to a deep discount at Amazon. That's only $10 more than the smaller model! Ultrean 4.2 Quart Air Fryer Enjoy Food with Less Fat or Oil: With an Ultrean air fryer you can enjoy the same fried and crispy foods with less fat and grease Get a Multifunction Cooker That Saves Your Time and Money: Aside from air frying you can also grill, roast, and bake your favorite food with its innovative heating system-rapid air technology, which is designed to cook your food evenly without the hassles of using hot oil or thermometer Hassle-Free Operation: With accessible buttons and easy cooking set up, It comes with an auto switch off timer (0-30mins) and adjustable temperature setting (180°F-400°F) Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer Healthy Frying Option: Fry and roast food with less or no oil with the rapid air technology, your favorite meal can be cooked without hassles from regular pan-frying; Set temperature from 180°F-400°F, pause to shake or turn over and let the air fryer do its job Ergonomic and User-Friendly Functions: Combination of touch screen buttons so you can choose from the 8 cooking presets that make cooking easy and a nonstick temperature and time control knob to adjust cooking temperature and duration; It has an automatic shut off feature, no need to worry about burning the food again Durable and Easy to Clean Material: It comes with a detachable square spacious basket and nonstick grill plate that you can easily wash after cooking; These parts are also dishwasher safe